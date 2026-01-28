Democratic Front’s First Victory: Dr. Hasifah Wanyana Wins Woman Councillor Seat in Nansana

Kampala – Amid the dust settling from Uganda’s contentious 2026 general elections, a glimmer of hope emerges for the fledgling Democratic Front (DF) party. Dr. Hasifah Wanyana has been declared the winner of the Woman Councillor seat for LC4 Nabwereru North 1&2 in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District – marking the party’s first electoral victory nationwide.

The achievement, announced through jubilant social media posts by DF supporters, positions Dr. Wanyana as the sole successful candidate from the party in the just-concluded local government polls. In an election cycle dominated by the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) – which saw President Yoweri Museveni claim a seventh term amid widespread opposition allegations of irregularities – this grassroots triumph stands as a rare bright spot for emerging opposition forces.

Democratic Front, launched in mid-2025 by former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga after his split from the National Unity Platform (NUP), rebranded from the Green Partisan Party. The party emphasizes pragmatic reforms, ethical governance, and multi-party collaboration under the rallying cry “Real change act now.” Despite broader setbacks – with reports indicating DF failed to secure seats in many contests – Dr. Wanyana’s win in the bustling peri-urban constituency of Nansana signals potential for localized momentum.

Nansana Municipality, a fast-growing hub north of Kampala facing urban challenges like infrastructure strains and service delivery gaps, has long been a political battleground. The LC4 Woman Councillor role, dedicated to advancing gender equity, involves advocating for community priorities in health, education, and development at the municipal level.

Supporters hail Dr. Wanyana – described as an “incredible lady” – for her determination, youth appeal, and focus on tangible improvements. Her campaign mobilized residents disillusioned with entrenched politics, highlighting DF’s strategy of building from the ground up in urban peripheries.

This victory arrives as Uganda grapples with post-election tensions, including claims of repression and division within opposition ranks. For DF, it offers a foundation to expand influence and prove viability beyond established players like NRM and NUP.

As congratulations pour in online, party figures frame the win as proof that “real change” can begin at the local level. Dr. Valentine’s success may inspire further efforts from the young formation as the country navigates its political future.