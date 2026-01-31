2025 PLE Shock: Kampala’s Top Schools Record Zero Aggregate 4s

Kampala, Uganda – : In a surprising twist to the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results released by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), several of Kampala’s elite primary schools, long regarded as academic powerhouses, recorded zero candidates with the coveted Aggregate 4—the highest possible score. This anomaly has sparked discussions among educators, parents, and policymakers about shifting exam dynamics and subject performance challenges.

UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo, while presenting the results at State Lodge Nakasero, highlighted that overall performance saw a slight improvement, with 91,990 candidates (11.39%) achieving Division One, up marginally from previous years. However, Aggregate 4 scores remained exceptionally rare nationwide, attributed largely to weaker performances in Social Studies and Religious Education (SST), which dragged down overall aggregates. A total of 817,883 candidates sat the exams, with boys outperforming girls in top divisions despite girls comprising 52.4% of registrants.

In Kampala, the absence of Aggregate 4s was particularly stark among top-tier institutions. Kampala Parents School (KPS), for instance, celebrated an outstanding 100% pass rate, with 96 pupils in First Grade and 89 in Second Grade, ensuring all candidates qualify for secondary education. Yet, like its competitors, KPS reported no Aggregate 4s. A comparative list circulated by the school itself shows similar results for rivals: Kabojja Junior School (0), City Parents School (0), Greenhill Academy Kibuli (0), Greenhill Academy Buwaate (0), Hormisdalen Kalerwe (0), Sir Apollo Kaggwa Old Kampala (0), Kampala Academy (0), and Kampala Parents’ School (0).

Educators point to the Ministry of Education’s recent emphasis on competency-based learning as a potential factor. Schools in districts like Mukono and Wakiso dominated the Aggregate 4 leaderboard, suggesting urban Kampala institutions may be lagging in adapting to the new curriculum. For most schools in Kampala Central, the best-performing candidates attained Aggregate 6, with only a few recording Aggregate 4s. This contrasts with regions like Northern Uganda, where schools such as Hilder Private Primary in Gulu City boasted candidates with Aggregate 4, including a top girl scorer.

KPS Principal Daphine Kato credited their success to rigorous academic frameworks, consistent assessments, discipline, early preparation, and parent-teacher collaboration. “We’re proud of our 96 First Grades, positioning our pupils for Uganda’s leading secondary schools,” she said. However, the lack of top aggregates has left some parents puzzled. “These are the big schools we trust—why no perfect scores this year?” queried one Kampala parent.

UNEB’s Odongo urged caution in comparisons, noting cohort variations and the rarity of Aggregate 4 due to SST challenges, where many candidates struggled with integrated questions. English emerged as the best-performed subject, followed by Integrated Science and Mathematics.

As results trickle in, with over 77,000 candidates ungraded (19.04%), the focus shifts to secondary admissions. For Kampala’s top schools, this year’s PLE serves as a wake-up call to refine strategies amid evolving educational standards. Watchdog Uganda will continue monitoring developments in national education trends.