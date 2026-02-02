Uganda showcases tourism potential at OTM Mumbai and SATTE New Delhi

Uganda has embarked on aggressive marketing of Brand Uganda in India to promote tourism and investment. The Uganda High Commission in India, in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board and Uganda Airlines, is participating in the Outbound Tourism Mart in Mumbai from Feb. 5-7 and later the South Asia Tourism and Travel Exchange in New Delhi from Feb. 25-27, 2026.

While speaking at the opening of the activity-packed week, Amb. Prof. Joyce Kikafunda, Uganda’s high commissioner to India, said India is one of the fastest-growing tourist source markets for many popular destinations. This is because of rising disposable incomes and a growing middle class with aspirations for leisure and international exposure. Kikafunda said OTM Mumbai is a golden opportunity for Uganda to increase its visibility and establish itself as a choice destination. It is expected to bring together over 50,000 trade visitors and 2,200 exhibitors from over 60 countries.

Brian Mwanika, head of economic and commercial diplomacy at the High Commission, said the OTM in Mumbai is preceded by the Explore Uganda India tourism road show in Delhi, Ahmadabad and Mumbai from Feb. 2-4, 2026, to create awareness and promote Destination Uganda in these key tourist source cities. The road show is co-organized by the High Commission, the tourism board and Uganda Airlines.

Mumbai is an important gateway for India’s outbound travelers. Six out of 10 Indians who travel out of India go through Mumbai. It is the headquarters of India’s biggest outbound tour operators, especially focusing on affluent, luxury and long-haul travelers. It is also the headquarters of Bollywood, which shapes appetite and aspirations fueling global travel demand.

India currently ranks highest in tourist arrivals in Uganda outside East Africa. According to Kikafunda, the number of Indian travelers to Uganda increased from 34,208 to 42,800 between 2024 and 2025. The High Commission is implementing deliberate activities to increase this number to over 100,000 in the next two years.

Uganda Airlines commenced direct flights between Entebbe and Mumbai in October 2023, easing travel between the two countries. In September 2025, Uganda Airlines signed an inter-airline agreement with Air India to facilitate seamless travel for passengers between the two countries. These historic achievements are driving travel and business between Uganda and India by reducing the cost and time of travel, which was previously a major challenge.