NWSC Masaka Engages Stakeholders on Bukakata–Masaka Water and Sanitation Project

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Masaka Area has held a high-level stakeholder engagement meeting to update leaders and partners on the progress of the Bukakata–Masaka Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Project, a major intervention aimed at boosting water access and sanitation services in Masaka City and surrounding areas.

The meeting, convened by the NWSC Masaka Area General Manager, Eng. Mujuni Emmanuel, brought together Masaka City political and technical leadership, central government representatives, project consultants, contractors, and NWSC management. The engagement reaffirmed a shared commitment to transparency, coordination, and timely delivery of the project.

The session was attended by Masaka City Mayor Hon. Florence Namayanja and Masaka City Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Mr Ahamada Washaki, underscoring strong political and administrative support for the project.

NWSC Leadership and Coordination

Addressing stakeholders, Eng. Mujuni said the project is a strategic investment designed to meet both current and future water demand while strengthening public health and supporting economic growth in the greater Masaka region.

“This project is not just about infrastructure; it is about improving livelihoods, supporting urban growth, and ensuring sustainable access to safe water and sanitation services,” Eng. Mujuni said.

He emphasized NWSC’s commitment to transparency, continuous stakeholder engagement, and close collaboration with local authorities and communities throughout the implementation process.

The Masaka Area team was supported by the NWSC headquarters project team led by Eng. Allan, who highlighted the importance of coordinated planning and adherence to agreed timelines.

Project Overview and Technical Presentations

A detailed technical presentation was delivered by Eng. Gloria, leading the consultant team from We Consult. She outlined the project scope, implementation strategy, timelines, and expected outcomes, including improved water supply reliability, increased treatment capacity, and enhanced sanitation infrastructure.

The project contractor, SOGEA SATOM, represented by Eng. Hama, presented on construction methodologies, mobilisation status, health and safety measures, and the planned sequence of works. The contractor assured stakeholders of strict compliance with quality standards, environmental safeguards, and contractual timelines.

Stakeholder Remarks

Masaka City Mayor Hon. Florence Namayanja welcomed the project, describing it as timely and critical for addressing persistent water shortages and supporting the city’s rapid urbanisation.

“Reliable water and improved sanitation are essential for public health, business growth, and the overall development of Masaka City. Continuous engagement with communities will be key to the success of this project,” she said.

RCC Ahamada Washaki commended NWSC for proactively engaging stakeholders and urged close cooperation among the project team, city authorities, and local communities to ensure smooth implementation.

“Projects of this magnitude succeed when there is openness, coordination, and constant communication with the people,” Washaki said.

Site Visits to Key Project Locations

Following the engagement, stakeholders conducted site visits to Bukakata Kaziru, where the water intake and treatment plant will be constructed, and to Kako, the proposed site for the reservoir tank.

The visits allowed participants to assess site-specific considerations, understand the scale of the works, and build collective ownership of the project.

Commitment to Continued Engagement

NWSC Masaka Area reaffirmed its commitment to regular stakeholder consultations, transparency, and effective coordination as the project advances.

Once completed, the Bukakata–Masaka Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Project is expected to significantly enhance access to safe water and improved sanitation services, contributing to better health outcomes, economic growth, and environmental sustainability in Masaka City and its surrounding communities.