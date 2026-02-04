Gen Muhoozi Vows to Axe ‘Traitor’ Dr Baryomunsi from Cabinet in Explosive Feud

The Escalating Feud: Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba vs. ICT Minister Chris Baryomunsi

KAMPALA, Uganda – A public war of words between Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT) Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has erupted on social media platform X, exposing deep rifts within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Gen Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni and a prominent figure in succession debates, has accused Baryomunsi of being a “traitor” and vowed he will “never be a Minister again,” even suggesting jail time. This clash, intensifying over the past week, underscores tensions between military influence and civilian governance in post-election Uganda.

The feud ignited after Gen Kainerugaba’s controversial X posts in late January 2026, where he threatened to suspend military cooperation with the United States, accusing the U.S. Embassy in Kampala of undermining Ugandan sovereignty. He later deleted the tweets and apologized, claiming misinformation, but the damage was done, sparking diplomatic backlash from Washington.

Minister Baryomunsi, as government spokesperson, publicly distanced the administration from these remarks during a January 31 appearance on Capital FM’s Capital Gang radio show. He described Gen Kainerugaba’s tweets as “casual comments” that create “confusion and contradictions,” admitting they complicate his role in communicating official policy.

Baryomunsi revealed he had raised concerns directly with President Museveni, emphasizing that the CDF “does not speak for the government of Uganda.” Gen Kainerugaba fired back swiftly.

On February 3, he posted: “Baryomunsi, the traitor, will never be a Minister again.” The next day, he escalated: “Baryomunsi, you should be more worried about jail.”

Supporters of Gen Kainerugaba, particularly from the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), piled on. PLU Secretary General Daudi Kabanda accused Baryomunsi of being an “opportunist” lacking moral authority to criticize the military leader, warning him to show respect.

This battle reflects broader dynamics in Ugandan politics following the January 2026 elections, where President Museveni secured a seventh term amid opposition claims of fraud and violence. Gen Kainerugaba, who briefly flirted with presidential ambitions before withdrawing in 2024, has used X to assert dominance, previously threatening opposition figures like Bobi Wine and foreign entities. Analysts view the feud as a loyalty test within the NRM, with Gen Kainerugaba’s influence growing as succession whispers intensify.

“This is about power consolidation,” said political commentator Sarah Nalwoga. “Baryomunsi’s pushback challenges the unchecked social media bravado that’s become Muhoozi’s trademark.”

Public reaction has been polarized, with social media buzzing over the drama—some amused, others concerned about governance stability. As of now, no official response from State House, but insiders speculate a Cabinet reshuffle could loom. The spat highlights the perils of blending personal vendettas with public office in Uganda’s militarized political landscape.