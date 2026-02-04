One-on-One with Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo: The Charismatic Woman Poised to Transform Bukoto East Under NRM–Opposition Convergence

Masaka District —From the quiet village of Kasaka in Masaka District to the national political stage, Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo’s rise is a story of resilience, patience, and grassroots mobilisation. Today, she stands as the newly elected Area Member of Parliament for Bukoto East Constituency, and—by press time—the only woman elected under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Masaka District.

Her victory did not come easy. It was hard-earned, contested, and politically significant in a constituency long perceived as opposition-leaning.

Tall, composed, and soft-spoken, Hon. Kityo carries a natural authority that blends charisma with humility. Those close to her describe her as grounded and approachable—traits that became central to her campaign and eventual victory.

A Decisive Win Against the Odds

Hon. Kityo defeated Hon. Evans Kanyike of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in a tightly watched race, winning by a commanding margin of 51 percent. Her victory not only weakened the opposition’s grip on Bukoto East but also opened space for political convergence between ruling party supporters and sections of the opposition.

Her triumph also boosted the NRM’s performance in the area, with President Yoweri Museveni securing 53 percent of the vote in the constituency—an outcome few had predicted at the start of the campaign.

“I showed that victory is possible when you work with everyone—NRM supporters and opposition voters alike,” Hon. Kityo said during an exclusive interview.

Humble Beginnings, Firm Foundations

Born in Masaka District, Hon. Kityo was raised by foster parents and her biological father, Mr Ernest Kityo, alongside Ssalongo Edward Ndaula, who played a formative role in her upbringing. Some aspects of her family life remain private for personal reasons.

She describes herself as a mother, a wife, and a family-oriented leader, deeply rooted in community values and committed to public service.

A Bachelor’s degree holder from Uganda Christian University, Kityo’s leadership journey began early. She previously served as a Youth Representative in the 10th Parliament, an experience she says shaped her understanding of governance and representation.

“I have always been a leader. Even as a child, I knew I would one day represent my people,” she said.

Door-to-Door Politics

Unlike many high-profile campaigns, Hon. Kityo’s strategy was simple but demanding: door-to-door mobilisation. She traversed all nine parishes of Bukoto East, winning eight, including traditionally opposition-dominated areas such as Kasaka and Kamwozi villages.

She divided the constituency into 140 villages, building small but effective local networks that focused on trust rather than slogans.

“Many opposition supporters told me openly: ‘We support you, but we may not vote for President Museveni.’ I respected their honesty and focused on earning their trust,” she said.

In the end, that approach paid off.

A Leader Beyond Party Lines

At her private residence in Maya, a Kampala suburb, Hon. Kityo lives quietly. She prefers small circles, meaningful conversations, and community support initiatives—offering assistance regardless of political affiliation.

She has facilitated boats for fishing communities, supported children who walk long distances to access education, and helped families facing extreme hardship.

“Leadership is about service, not labels,” she said.

Core Issues: Land, Water, and Livelihoods

As she prepares to take office, Hon. Kityo says her focus will be on land grabbing, access to clean water, and industrialisation in Bukoto East.

Land disputes remain the most pressing concern. She alleges that some cases involve individuals linked to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)—a matter she says must be addressed decisively.

“It is painful that people fear those meant to protect them. Land grabbing, especially involving soldiers, must stop,” she said.

She also criticised inconsistencies in fishing regulations, arguing that enforcement often favours a few elites while marginalising ordinary fishermen.

“Fishing is for all people, not a selected few. I will fight for fairness,” she added.

Recognition and Resilience

In 2025, Hon. Kityo received an award from Blueprint for Speech International, an Australia-based organisation, recognising her efforts in fighting corruption.

Her 2026 victory was also a personal comeback. After losing in the 2021 general elections, she returned to Bukoto East, rebuilt her networks, and stayed active on the ground—ultimately emerging stronger.

“I did not retreat after losing. I went back to the people and listened,” she said.

Message to President Museveni

While she strongly supports President Museveni, Hon. Kityo offered candid advice: the President needs to reconnect with grassroots communities beyond election seasons.

“The people miss the President. They want him in barazas, in villages, listening to their daily struggles—not only during campaigns,” she said.

She believes sustained engagement would further consolidate NRM support and reduce political alienation.

Looking Ahead

Bukoto East still faces major challenges: poor water infrastructure, lack of factories despite strong agricultural output, unresolved land disputes, and delayed establishment of the district headquarters at Kyambazi village.

Hon. Kityo says addressing these issues will define her tenure.

“My victory changed the political narrative of Bukoto East. Now the real work begins,” she said.

Conclusion

Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo’s story is one of determination, patience, and bridge-building in a deeply polarised political environment. Her ability to attract both ruling party loyalists and opposition voters signals a new political direction for Bukoto East.

As she heads to Parliament, expectations are high—not just among NRM supporters, but across the constituency she now represents.