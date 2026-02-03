BusinessCEOs & Entrepreneurs,CompaniesNationalNews

Kaboom! Uganda Airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki Literally Advertises Her Own Exit Ticket

Lawrence Kazooba
Uganda Airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki

Kampala, Uganda–  In a move that has sent shockwaves through the aviation sector — and sparked a wave of memes online — Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Bamuturaki has announced that her position will soon be advertised, effectively signaling the end of her controversial tenure at the helm of the national carrier.

In an internal memo circulated to staff on Monday, Bamuturaki informed employees that the airline’s board would shortly open applications for the CEO role. “The Board will advertise the position of Chief Executive Officer shortly, and you are all encouraged to apply if you meet the required qualifications,” she wrote. “The job description and application form will be published on the website.” The email, which leaked on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), was shared by prominent journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala with the explosive caption “Kaboom!!!”, turning what could have been a quiet internal notice into national entertainment.

Bamuturaki’s departure comes amid mounting pressure over the airline’s persistent financial losses and governance issues. Revived in 2019 with high hopes of boosting Uganda’s connectivity, the carrier reported staggering losses of Shs324.9 billion in the 2022/23 financial year and approximately Shs237.8 billion in 2023/24. Sources indicate that President Yoweri Museveni, who initially endorsed her appointment in 2022 without open competition, has now refused to extend her contract, citing poor performance.

Her appointment was influenced by Museveni’s praise for her whistleblowing on internal issues and her family legacy—her father, opposition MP George Bamuturaki, was assassinated during the Obote era in the 1980s. However, her leadership has been dogged by allegations of mismanagement. Ongoing investigations by the Uganda Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Directorate and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit probe claims of abuse of office, embezzlement, and false accounting involving airline officials. In 2022, parliamentary committee COSASE questioned her over unrefunded per diem allowances worth about Shs50 million for a trip she never took.

Critics argue that the entire management and board should face overhaul, given the airline’s ongoing struggles. As of now, Uganda Airlines still lists Bamuturaki as CEO, but insiders expect swift changes. Speculation is rife about potential successors, with some reports suggesting an Ethiopian executive could take over to steer the loss-making entity back to profitability.

This development raises serious questions about the future of Uganda’s flagship airline, which continues to grapple with operational challenges despite government bailouts. Watchdog Uganda will monitor the recruitment process closely for transparency and accountability — and perhaps a few more viral moments.


