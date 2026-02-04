Masaka City RCC Washaki Warns Lawyers Against Inciting Tension Over Woman MP Vote Recount

The Masaka City Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Ahmed Washaki, has cautioned lawyers involved in the ongoing vote recount dispute for the Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament race against issuing inflammatory statements or harassing the Chief Magistrate, warning that such actions could incite public unrest.

Mr Washaki said lawyers challenging the decision by the Masaka City Chief Magistrate, Mr Albert Asiimwe, to allow a vote recount were being driven more by political bias than by facts.

“Lawyers attacking the decision of the Chief Magistrate, Masaka, are doing so out of their celebrated hatred for the NRM, not on the basis of facts,” Mr Washaki said.

The recount follows a court petition filed by Hon Justine Nameere, the declared winner of the Woman MP seat, against opposition candidate Hon Rose Nalubowa of the National Unity Platform (NUP). Nalubowa is represented by counsel including Mr Samuel Muyizi.

Since the ruling allowing the recount, debate has intensified, with claims circulating that the Chief Magistrate defied electoral laws by permitting a recount despite the alleged presence of an open ballot paper during the voting exercise—an act some argue contravenes electoral procedures.

Mr Washaki said he personally witnessed events at the tally centre located at the Electoral Commission offices in Kizungu, where he attended as a stakeholder and a registered voter at Kassijjagirwa polling station. He expressed concern that results from Kassijjagirwa and ten other polling stations—representing about 5,000 voters—were not included in the final tally for both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Up to now, no formal explanation has been given by the Returning Officer as to why results from these polling stations were omitted,” he said.

Mr Washaki defended Chief Magistrate Albert Asiimwe, noting his judicial experience, including six years in Tororo and two years in Kapchorwa, and describing him as a principled judicial officer.

He cited recent rulings involving Hon Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja and Hon Yusuf Nkeretanyi of Kalungu East, saying Mr Asiimwe has consistently demonstrated independence and a commitment to justice.

“I also wonder why Hon Rose Nalubowa did not raise complaints about the uncounted 11 polling stations, yet Hon Justine Nameere did,” Mr Washaki added.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Asiimwe faulted the Electoral Commission for omitting results from 11 polling stations without explanation, describing the omission as a denial of the affected voters’ right to have their will reflected in the final outcome.

Mr Washaki further explained that the Masaka City situation differed significantly from similar cases in Kalungu and Bukomansimbi districts.

“In Masaka City, results from 11 polling stations were not counted at all. In Kalungu and Bukomansimbi, all polling stations were counted, although some ballot boxes were tampered with,” he said.

He added that out of 313 ballot boxes in Masaka City, only one had a broken seal, with no visible signs of tampering—unlike in Kalungu and Bukomansimbi, where between five and seven boxes showed clear signs of interference.

According to Mr Washaki, the Chief Magistrate exercised judicial discretion to order a recount after Hon Justine Nameere formally notified the Electoral Commission—in writing—on the day results were being tallied that 11 polling stations had been excluded and that some declaration forms contained errors unfavourable to her.

He said the subsequent request by Nameere’s lawyers for access to electoral records established a prima facie case sufficient to justify a recount.

“Learned friends should not use emotions or political feelings to crucify the Chief Magistrate, His Worship Albert Asiimwe,” Mr Washaki warned.