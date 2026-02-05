News

Diana Skys: Police speaks out on murder of 24-year old social media content creator, 2 suspects arrested so far  

The late Diana Skys

Police at Kira Road are investigating a case of aggravated robbery and murder by strangulation that occurred on the night of 3rd February 2026 in Kwaata Zone, Kyanja Ward, Kawempe Division, Kampala City.

The deceased has been identified as Namulinde Diana alias Diana Skys, a 24-year-old businesswoman and social media content creator, who was living alone in an apartment in Kyanja.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Public Relations Officer Kampala Metropolitan Police, Diana Skys’ body was discovered on 4th February 2026 after friends went to check on her and found her apartment open.

“Earlier the same day, police arrested a security guard attached to the premises after he was found in possession of items suspected to have been stolen. Some of the recovered items were later identified as belonging to the deceased,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement issued today.

He added that a team of homicide detectives and Scene of Crime Officers visited and documented the scene.

“Several exhibits were recovered, and statements from relevant witnesses recorded,” he noted.

Owoyesigyire also revealed that so far, three suspects have been identified, and two have been arrested to assist with investigations.

“The body of the deceased was conveyed to KCCA Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examination.Investigations are ongoing.”

 


