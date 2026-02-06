President Museveni hails UPDF, other security forces for ensuring peace and stability during recent general elections 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) , has saluted the army and other security forces for ensuring peace and stability during the recent general elections.

“I want to salute the UPDF and other security forces for the robust security they gave during the recent elections. They did a very good job,” he said.

The President, who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports,Maama Janet Museveni, made the remarks today while officiating at the 45th Tarehe Sita Anniversary commemoration held at NTC grounds, Kabale Municipality.

The event ran under the theme: “Defending the Gains of the Revolution and Honouring the Sacrifices of the Freedom Fighters: A Call for National Unity, Peace and Socio-Economic Transformation”.

Tarehe Sita is a memorable day in Uganda’s history that marks the 6th day of February 1981 when Uganda’s Liberation War was launched with the attack on Kabamba barracks by the National Resistance Army/Movement 43 patriots armed with 27 rifles that set the country’s revolutionary democratic course.

President Museveni explained that some forces had planned to destabilize the election process, but security forces quickly responded, thus enabling the country to register a successful democratic exercise.

“I salute the UPDF for quickly neutralising those trouble makers,” he said.

“I want to thank and congratulate the people of Uganda for the recent elections which we had. I thank you the people of Kigezi and Uganda at large for voting massively for the NRM.”

He also congratulated Ugandans upon reaching the 45th anniversary of Tarehe Sita.

“When you talk of Tarehe Sita, you should not forget that there were earlier struggles before that which actually fed Tarehe Sita because the people who took part in the Tarehe Sita had been trained by the 28 whom we trained in Mozambique and who came and trained a bigger number in Tanzania and then a bigger number in Uganda. So the whole struggle of the people of Uganda should be narrated in a connected way,” he urged.

On the other hand, President Museveni highlighted Uganda’s economic progress, explaining that the country now targets to become a high middle income nation.

“The economy of Uganda is growing very fast. We are now a lower middle income country but we target to become a high middle income country in a few years and we have the capability,” he said.

He also assured the people of Kigezi that the region is likely to develop more if residents listen to his advice of wealth creation.

“Here in Kigezi you will have a very strong economy around the following activities; tourism, commercial agriculture and manufacturing,” he assured.

Additionally, the President confirmed expansion of Kisoro airport and plans to establish an additional international airport in Kigezi for tourism operations and another in Mbarara city for trade and business, that he says will be bigger than Entebbe International Airport.

He further made an urgent call for land acquisition in Rubanda district to establish a massive iron ore factory to expedite extraction and processing of the mineral resource which has a high concentration in Kigezi sub region.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Jacob Oboth- Oboth, on behalf of the civilian staff at the ministry, congratulated President Museveni upon his re-election as President of Uganda for another term in office.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba congratulated President Museveni upon his recent landslide victory in the 2026 general elections and pledged UPDF’s unwavering loyalty as he embarks on the renewed mandate granted to him by the people of Uganda.

“We shall support you as you continue to uplift the people of Uganda to the upper middle income status and as you continue to sustain the socio-economic transformation journey and achieve strategic security for the people of East Africa and the continent,” he said.

Gen. Muhoozi also noted that national unity, peace and socio-economic transformation, among others, are ideals from the beginning which informed and propelled the revolution.

“The firm foundation upon which the country is anchored today was made possible because of the sacrifices of our people.The responsibility now lies in all Ugandans to make sure that the gains of the revolution are secured and further built upon for the progress of Uganda, region and Africa at large,” he noted.

On the matter of the current security in Uganda, Gen. Muhoozi assured that the whole country is peaceful.

“Contrary to the threats that were peddled by some hostile actors in the lead up to the elections, the country has had the most peaceful and decisive elections since 1996. The electorate largely heeded our advice to vote and then go home without causing any trouble.”

The UPDF Joint Staff Political Commissariat, Maj. Gen. Henry Masiko informed the President that today was the climax of the most elaborate series of defence forces activities that commenced way back in November last year.

“This particular anniversary was deliberately conducted in phases to take care of the busy period of the electoral programs,” he said.

During the same event, a section of distinguished army officers including the CDF were awarded with medals for their contribution to the liberation struggle and development of Uganda.

Lt. Moses Odongo also emerged winner of the inaugural CDF award for the outstanding junior officer for the year 2025 and he was given Shs 10 million as well as a certificate.

The event was also attended by the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo, the Chief Justice, His Lordship, Flavian Zeija, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Lukia Nakadama, Ministers, Visiting Military delegations, among other dignitaries.