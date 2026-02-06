News

Proffessionals urged to position themselves for 2026 opportunities 

Mulema Najib
Monica Amolo

By Edrisa Ssentongo

Proffessionals have urged to embrace mindset change, preparation and proffessionalism if they are to move forward beyond the new year excitement, writing resolutions and updating curriculum vitaes.

The call was made by Monica Amolo the head of Human resources at NIC Holdings Limited in Kampala in which she emphasized making a difference in a work place rather than focusing on design and overlook substance.

” What we really want is proof that you made a difference where you worked,” Monica Amolo said.

” Simply listing responsibilities showing what your job description included doesn’t convey how you performed, I want to see results of how you improved the process, grew the client base, solved a recurrent problem or led a team through a challenge,” Amolo added.

Monica retaliated the importance of preparation in making a noticable difference by fostering confidence, reducing stress and ensuring high quality performance by allowing individuals to anticipate challenges and optimize time.

In her closing remarks Monica emphasized the importance of technical skills and how they choose employees who are technically capable and responsible to work under pressure something that is not always written in curriculum vitaes but felt in an interview.

‘ we are looking for people who are ready to contribute, to grow and to take responsibility, talent may be noticed but preparation , mindset and proffessionalism will move you forward, Monica Amolo concluded.

Proffessionalism is a set of behaviours, attitudes and standards that enable individuals to perform reliably, ethically and with competence, it’s importance spans individual career, team effectiveness, organizational reputation and broader social trust.

 


