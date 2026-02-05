WADADA ROGERS: The NBS Nameere-Mulyanyama altercation, UCC and Media Council should wake up

On December 12th, 2024, the Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Nyombi Thembo outed a letter addressed to among others all televisions broadcasters in Uganda. The letter was titled “Directive not to broadcast, promote and or share vulgar obscene and other prohibited content” on television Etcetera.

It is evident that UCC’s letter was intended to emphasis the obvious, minimum broadcasting standards envisaged under the law and to prevent history from repeating itself. As usual, many of us came out in defence of the freedoms of expression unaware that the letter was to put media houses on notice to safe guard consumers from illicit programming.

The safeguards in our context involve implementing a combination of regulatory compliance, technological safeguards, and proactive content monitoring. This is purely the responsibility of the management of the television and the moderator. It also involves inviting guest who are able to control their emotions, those without a history of vulgarism and those who are able to express themselves professionally without and using uncouth language.

Uncouth language refers to words which are rude, coarse, vulgar, or lacking in social refinement. The phrase describes impolite communication, such as shouting, using obscenities, or making inappropriate jokes, which are considered socially unacceptable or ill-mannered in a society where both religion and culture are still conservative.

On February, 3, 2026, regular viewers of NBS Television were forced to watch a heated, high-profile exchange between Justine Nameere and Ali Nganda Mulyanyama. The confrontation occurred during a night political discussion named “Barometer” regarding the recent contentious court ordered vote recount for the Masaka City Woman MP in which Nameere was announced winner amidst protests from the earlier winner Rose Naluboowa.

The two traded verbal accusations, with reports describing the encounter as falling short of minimum broadcasting standards set out in the law. Those who watched the shoe claim that Mulyanyama triggered the altercation, by asserting that Justine Nameere rigged her way to victory and that her reaction was only proportionate to the verbal provocation.

The embarrassing conduct of the foes on the Barometer show known for its tense political exchanges quickly escalated from intellectual debate to trading blows live on-air. The unfortunate confrontation was part of the wider hidden frustrations surrounding the 2026 political discourse that has been described as a precursor for tough times ahead.

The Barometer program on the fateful night was moderated by Adam Kungu and perhaps an absent-minded producer who allowed the verbal exchange to go on without interrupting the same with an advert or music. These two should have been able to detect that the verbal exchange would easily escalate into something unethical. Others on the show were Mubarak Munyagwa, Charles Rwomushana, and Moses Bigirwa who looked astonished.

Guess what, this kind of behaviour on live television is not new and is setting a very bad trend for the future of television broadcast. The regulator cannot afford to sit back as if it is business as usual but to rise up and take action against the television management and ordering the banning of the offenders from appearing on any local television station.

Why on earth would a producer leave the camera Lense open when there is a clear breach of the broadcasting standards, why on earth would a station retain a moderator who cannot control his guest in the studio or even communicate with the producer to go into a commercial break when such incidents occur? why let the guests dent the image of the television?

About eight years ago, NBS television viewers were again treated to free drama when the then Senior Presidential adviser on media Mr Joseph Tamale Mirundi went bare knuckles with Sir Simon Muyanga Lutaaya who he accused of discrediting him. Tamale was banned from live television but eventually apologized for his misconduct.

Isaac Kawalya Ssemulondo (Kays), Bryan Kennedy Waako, Williams Makuliro, Isma Olaxess (Ibrahim Tusubira), Ibrahim Musana (Pressure 247), Joan Lule and Dr. Stella Nyanzi among others have faced the wrath of the law for allegedly using abusive, demeaning, derogatory language and making disparaging and maligning remarks on tv and social media.

Not so long ago on July, 28th 2022, there was an embarrassing incident in the studios of NBS television between Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and the then Director of the Uganda Media Centre, Ofwono Opondo while appearing on “The Frontline” program. Lucky enough, the producer of the show exercised his authority and swiftly covered up the nasty incident that ensued between the two public figures.

Whereas the content of that confrontation was concealed, Lukwago later confirmed having been confronted in the studio and beaten by Ofwono Opondo. He was pondering court action but later on abandoned the threat. We do not know which action was taken by UCC or the Media Council as no apology was ever aired in that regard.

The past incidents and this new one is a wakeup call to the regulators to remain alive in safeguarding consumers from such childish behaviour. All forms of misconduct such as abusive language, promoting violence, or violating broadcasting standards during a live televised broadcast are squarely blamed on the guests and the media house under the current legal regime and strict regulatory framework without exception.

Following a surge in vulgarity, the media council and UCC instructed broadcasters to ensure content is classified and to stop airing material that corrupts the moral fabric. In cases of severe misconduct, stations are expected to cut the live feed immediately to avoid violating minimum broadcasting standards. In summary, the law mandates that broadcasters to immediately intervene to stop guest misconduct. Failure to do so exposes the media house to stiff penalties, while the guest remains criminally liable for their actions.

When a guest misbehaves during a live broadcast, the moderator of the program must prioritize maintaining control of the set, protecting the audience experience, and upholding the brand’s standards. Key strategies involve staying calm, using the power of the pause, setting firm boundaries, and, if necessary, ending the segment abruptly.

When a guest goes personal like reminding the other how they are HIV positive, that is hitting below the belt. Such behaviour can scare aware good debaters for fear of being embarrassed on television or can undermine constructive open debate. If not well handled, such alteration in a studio can dent the image of the television and scare off advertisers and viewers.

We could all be bad mannered but until we expose ourselves, we remain couth. We could even be worse than those who display their dirty linen in public but the normalization of unethical behavior and moral decadence is at its worst. When you see the likes of Uzeiye Hadijah Namyalo, Bajjo, Full-figured among others speaking dirty words in public or on public platforms, we can only say cry my beloved country.

Wadada Rogers is a commentator on political, legal and social issues. wadroger@yahoo.ca