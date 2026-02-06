NUP MP Nkeretanyi accused of stealing curtains, arraigned before court

Kalungu East MP-elect Yusuf Kiruuta Nkeretanyi has today been arraigned before Buganda Road Court on theft charges.

According to Daily Monitor, Nkeretanyi is accused of stealing curtains, cushions, and curtain holders worth Shs 3.7 billion from Hajj Sulaiman Lwabuuka Kasule between 2018 and January 2022 at Eagle Plaza, Central Division, Kampala.

The MP-elect and six others appeared before Chief Magistrate Ritah Kidasa Neumbe, where the stolen items were presented as evidence, and they have since been granted bail.