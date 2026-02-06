News

President Museveni resolves to open fully-fledged Ugandan embassy in Vatican

watchdog
watchdog
President Museveni with Dr. Kimbowa

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has agreed to open a fully-fledged Ugandan embassy in the Vatican and has appointed Dr Anthony Ssembatya Kimbowa, Ugandan born-German as first resident Ambasaddor to the Vatican.

It is important to note that while the Vatican City State/Holy See, has held full diplomatic relations with Uganda since 1965, including the presence of a resident Apostolic Nuncio(Ambasaddor) in Mbuya, Uganda has in return only held a non resident embassy to the Vatican with accreditation to it’s Uganda Embassy in Germany.

Given the current dynamics and impact of the Catholic Church both in Uganda and Sub Saharan Africa, and with the changing trends, Uganda through its Head of State has decided to uplift it’s diplomatic relations with the Vatican by appointing it’s first resident Ambasaddor-Dr. Kimbowa.

He previously studied in Catholic seminaries in Uganda, before relocating to Germany and Switzerland. He currently works for the Vatican on issues of Child Protection and Safeguarding. He brings along a commitment of social justice, economic empowerment for the African church , the role of the family and the economy of Pope Francis which places emphasis on the poor and marginalised within the Catholic church. He has and continues to publish widely on the topic. Born in Jinja Uganda and raised in Mbikko-Njeru, he speaks English, Luganda, Lusoga, German, French and Italian.

Ms Florence Kiremerwa the Special Assistant on Diaspora Issues in the Office of the President, thanked the President for appointing a Ugandan living abroad to do the work.

According to Kiremerwa, Dr. Kimbowa, already knows the nitty-gritty of the Vatican and he will put Uganda on the map in terms of tourism.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article Former Trade PS Geraldine Ssali Returns to Anti-Corruption Court Over Shs3.8 Billion Fraud Case
Next Article Xiaomi REDMI Note 15 Series Launches in Uganda: Titan Durability Meets Pro-Grade Cameras and All-Day Power

Editor's Pick

NationalNewsPolitics

The Brokering of Girma Wake: Andrew Mwenda’s Pivotal Role in Uganda Airlines’ Leadership Overhaul

In a dramatic turn for Uganda's national carrier, Andrew Mwenda, the outspoken…

5 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Post-Election Anxiety: Finding Calm After the Storm

Uganda's general election has concluded, and for many, the outcome was not…

4 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 682 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4328 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

WADADA ROGERS: The NBS Nameere-Mulyanyama altercation, UCC and Media Council should wake up

On December 12th, 2024, the Executive Director of the Uganda…

SAMSON TINKA: Kampala the city known for potholes but now city of fiber poles and cocktail of cables

I officially came to Kampala in…

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Post-Election Anxiety: Finding Calm After the Storm

Uganda's general election has concluded, and…

Could Dr. Chris Baryomunsi Be the First Casualty in Museveni’s Post-2026 Cabinet?

KAMPALA, Uganda – As President Yoweri…

NWSC Masaka Engages Stakeholders on Bukakata–Masaka Water and Sanitation Project

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation…