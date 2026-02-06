President Museveni resolves to open fully-fledged Ugandan embassy in Vatican

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has agreed to open a fully-fledged Ugandan embassy in the Vatican and has appointed Dr Anthony Ssembatya Kimbowa, Ugandan born-German as first resident Ambasaddor to the Vatican.

It is important to note that while the Vatican City State/Holy See, has held full diplomatic relations with Uganda since 1965, including the presence of a resident Apostolic Nuncio(Ambasaddor) in Mbuya, Uganda has in return only held a non resident embassy to the Vatican with accreditation to it’s Uganda Embassy in Germany.

Given the current dynamics and impact of the Catholic Church both in Uganda and Sub Saharan Africa, and with the changing trends, Uganda through its Head of State has decided to uplift it’s diplomatic relations with the Vatican by appointing it’s first resident Ambasaddor-Dr. Kimbowa.

He previously studied in Catholic seminaries in Uganda, before relocating to Germany and Switzerland. He currently works for the Vatican on issues of Child Protection and Safeguarding. He brings along a commitment of social justice, economic empowerment for the African church , the role of the family and the economy of Pope Francis which places emphasis on the poor and marginalised within the Catholic church. He has and continues to publish widely on the topic. Born in Jinja Uganda and raised in Mbikko-Njeru, he speaks English, Luganda, Lusoga, German, French and Italian.

Ms Florence Kiremerwa the Special Assistant on Diaspora Issues in the Office of the President, thanked the President for appointing a Ugandan living abroad to do the work.

According to Kiremerwa, Dr. Kimbowa, already knows the nitty-gritty of the Vatican and he will put Uganda on the map in terms of tourism.