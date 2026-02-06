Former Trade PS Geraldine Ssali Returns to Anti-Corruption Court Over Shs3.8 Billion Fraud Case

Kampala, Uganda – Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Geraldine Ssali, made a fresh appearance at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on February 5, 2026, alongside several co-accused in a high-profile case involving an alleged Shs3.8 billion fraud.

Ssali, who is jointly charged with MPs Michael Mawanda (Busiro East), Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu (Elgon), Paul Akamba (Busiki County), lawyer Julius Taitankoko Kirya, and Principal Cooperative Officer Leonard Kavundira, faces multiple serious charges. These include abuse of office, causing financial loss to government, conspiracy to defraud, and money laundering.

According to prosecutors, the case centers on irregular payments totaling Shs3.8 billion made to Kirya and Company Advocates as purported compensation for war losses to the Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society. Authorities allege that Ssali unlawfully included the cooperative on the list of beneficiaries during the 2021/22 and 2022/23 financial years, even though it was not provided for in the approved supplementary budget. The payments are said to have violated the Treasury Instructions of 2017, resulting in significant financial loss to the government.

The February 5 appearance before Grade One Magistrate Paul Mujuni was intended as a routine mention of the case. However, proceedings were adjourned due to the absence of the Assistant Registrar. The matter has been rescheduled for April 15, 2026. In the meantime, bail conditions for all the accused persons were extended.

All accused have pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations, maintaining their innocence throughout the proceedings.

The case has faced repeated delays, partly due to a constitutional application filed by co-accused MP Paul Akamba, who argues that his rights were violated during his arrest and prosecution. The trial is expected to fully resume only after the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling on the matter.

This development comes amid ongoing scrutiny of public fund management in compensation schemes, particularly those related to postwar losses and cooperative support. The involvement of senior officials and legislators has drawn public attention to questions of accountability and transparency in government expenditure.

