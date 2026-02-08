Op-EdPolitics

MATHIAS LUTWAMA AFRIKA: Understanding Museveni's new mandate

Mathias Lutwama Afrika

Owing to the glorious civilisation of most nations, His Excellency President Museveni, will succinctly have to prioritize the unction of territorial sovereignty for Uganda. Countries like Nigeria and south Africa, whose GDP soars above 300 billion US dollars, are now turning fragile, due to boko Haram terrorists in west Africa and high profile criminal gangs in southern Africa inducing devastation. Any advancement with forex exchange liberalization, should be preceded with total extermination of all negative forces with intent of causing war in Uganda and East Africa.

In the sphere of quantum physics , the components of matter and light , are well dichotomized by the sequence of atoms! this rationale was well used by Singapore , Japan , Taiwan etc , in determining a first class middle income economy. Now that Uganda has thousands of scientists like ICT engineers, chemists, mechanics, biologists, it’s an obligation by President Museveni to leverage inventory hubs , where they can be deployed for creative business solutions. This will supplement the much cherished national development plan 4.

The Chinese corporation , thanks to Communist fathers, as experimented in regions, is now harnessing 20 trillion dollars in nominal GDP. In our context , the successful funding of 176 districts , cities and municipalities in Uganda for roads, schools, medical facilities must be questioned. 60 percent of local government entities are not attaining developmental status. They are totally sleeping and devoid of vision 2030. The matrix of capacity building majorly for institutionally deficient technocrats, and political leaders ( both elected and appointed) could be a sine qua non in the attainment of functional decentralization and making Uganda a country of substance……

