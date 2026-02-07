Uganda wins most exquisite destination award at the outbound Travel Mart- Mumbai

Uganda has been awarded the prestigious Best Exquisite Destination Award at the just concluded Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) 2026, held in Mumbai, from February 5th – 7th February, 2026. The OTM is the biggest and most influential travel trade exhibition in Asia, bringing together over 50,000 travel enthusiasts, tour operators, and stakeholders from over 60 countries.

While receiving the this prestigious accolade on behalf of Team Uganda, Ambassador Joyce Kikafunda, High Commissioner of Uganda to India, said the excellent show was a testament to the synergistic collaboration between various stakeholders in the tourism sector including Uganda High Commission in New Delhi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Airlines, Uganda Wildlife Authority and private tour operators. “Uganda’s participation in OTM 2026 underscores its relentless efforts to showcase its unique natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and diverse wildlife, making it an ideal destination for travelers seeking an authentic African experience.” Amb. Kikafunda remarked.

Mr. David Elyelu, representing UTB at the expo, said Uganda is determined to increase her footprint in the emerging markets, of which India is a key target. He said OTM was an opportunity for creating new partnerships in tourism and strengthening economic and cultural ties with India, thereby contributing to the country’s ambitious goal of achieving ten-fold economic growth by 2040.

Uganda’s participation at the OTM 2026 marks its second appearance at the event, demonstrating the country’s growing commitment to tapping into the Indian and wider Asian outbound travel market. Over 30 private tour operators from Uganda participated in the exhibition, creating business partnerships with their Indian counterparts and leveraging the growing number of Indian arrivals, driven by increased awareness of Destination Uganda and direct flights between Entebbe and Mumbai operated by Uganda Airlines.

The OTM was preceded by a series of engagements to promote Destination Uganda across India, including a destination marketing campaign dubbed “Explore Uganda India Roadshow” which took place in the cities of New Delhi, Ahmadabad and Mumbai from 2nd – 4th February 2026.

Amb. Prof. Joyce Kikafunda, noted that this year the participation of private tour operators from Ugandan increased, signifying the importance of India as a tourist source market. “Their presence underscores a unified national approach that brings together government institutions and private enterprises to market Uganda as a competitive and compelling African destination,” she said. She said the Mission in New Delhi will continue to work together with all partners to sustain the promotional efforts and boost Indian arrivals in Uganda from the current 43,000 to 100,000 by 2027.

Ambassador Richard Kabonero, Head of Regional Economic Cooperation Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that since the Ministry started implementing aggressive marketing of Destination Uganda under the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy (ECD) strategy, the results have been encouraging, particularly in tourist arrivals and inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Amb. Kabonero commended the inter-agency collaboration within the tourism sector, encompassing Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government along with the private sector players who are the foot soldiers.

India is viewed as a success story, with a lot to offer for Uganda’s tourism and investment. “Uganda offers a unique opportunity for Indian visitors to experience the breadth of Africa’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and wildlife, making it an ideal starting point for those seeking to explore the continent,” Amb. Kabonero remarked.

Through its presence at OTM, Uganda is strengthening tourism, aviation, and business linkages with India while advancing its broader strategy to diversify source markets and position tourism as a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and cultural exchange.

Mr. Vincent Mugaba of Nandi Adventures, commended the efforts of government to coordinate and facilitate the private sector to participate in various international exhibitions around the world. “We are pleased with the response we have received from the Indian market. We applaud the Government through the Missions abroad for their efforts to penetrate the lucrative Indian and other travel markets”, he remarked.

Ms. Barbara Baruka of Crystal Safaris, participating in OTM for the first time, noted that while there is a perception that many Indians are already familiar with Uganda, awareness of Uganda as a tourism destination remains limited among a broader segment of the Indian market. “There is a need for relentless and sustained efforts to promote the country and the uniqueness of what it has to offer,” she said.

Mr. Ronald Muvunyi of Kajie Safaris, also participating in OTM 2026 for the first time, expressed positive anticipation following Uganda’s decision to aggressively market Destination Uganda in India. “The Indian market presents great opportunities for business given that Indians tend to travel in large groups as compared to individual or small group travelers,” he said.

Uganda’s participation in OTM 2026 is expected to boost the country’s tourism sector, creating new business opportunities and strengthening economic ties with India. Tourism is a low hanging fruit for Uganda in its ambition to achieve ten-fold growth of the economy from $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040. Tourism is also a key driver for investment, as it opens up the country’s vast opportunities to people who initially come as tourists but end up making investment decisions.