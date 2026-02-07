CDF Appoints New Deputy Commander of UPDF Land Forces following death of Gen. Takirwa

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations (SPA/SO) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has promoted Brigadier General Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga to the rank of Major General and appointed him the Deputy Commander of the UPDF Land Forces.

The appointment took effect in December 2025 after Major General Francis Takirwa fell ill, according to Col. Chris Magezi, the Acting Director Defence Public Information

MODVA/UPDF.

Major General Ssemwanga replaces Major General Takirwa who passed away this morning after illness.

He was until recently the Contingent Commander of UPDF troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). Before his deployment to Somalia towards the end of 2024, Major General Ssemwanga served as the 1st Infantry Division Commander with headquarters at Kakiri, Wakiso District.