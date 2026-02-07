NationalNews

CDF Appoints New Deputy Commander of UPDF Land Forces following death of Gen. Takirwa

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations (SPA/SO) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has promoted Brigadier General Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga to the rank of Major General and appointed him the Deputy Commander of the UPDF Land Forces.

The appointment took effect in December 2025 after Major General Francis Takirwa fell ill, according to Col. Chris Magezi, the Acting Director Defence Public Information
MODVA/UPDF.

Major General Ssemwanga replaces Major General Takirwa who passed away this morning after illness.

He was until recently the Contingent Commander of UPDF troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). Before his deployment to Somalia towards the end of 2024, Major General Ssemwanga served as the 1st Infantry Division Commander with headquarters at Kakiri, Wakiso District.


Mulema Najib
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
