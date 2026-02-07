Uganda, Tanzania deepen cooperation on energy, trade and regional peace 

Uganda and Tanzania have agreed to strengthen cooperation in energy development, trade facilitation, infrastructure and regional peace following high-level talks held today in Dar es Salaam.

The arrangements were announced today during a joint press briefing by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his host, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, after bilateral discussions between delegations from the two countries.

President Samia said the two leaders reviewed progress on major energy infrastructure projects, including the construction of oil and gas pipelines linking Uganda and Tanzania.

She revealed that implementation of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project is on course, with oil transportation expected to commence in July.

H.E Samia explained that the cooperation includes plans for a gas pipeline from Tanzania to Uganda, as well as a refined oil pipeline from Uganda to the Tanzanian port of Tanga, positioning Tanzania as a key export corridor for Uganda’s petroleum products.

On trade and logistics, President Samia said discussions focused on improving access for Ugandan traders to Tanzanian ports, particularly Tanga and Dar es Salaam, to ease the transportation of goods.

She added that Tanzania had been requested to extend railway connectivity deeper into Uganda to facilitate smoother and more cost-effective movement of cargo.

The Tanzanian leader emphasized the need to eliminate trade barriers between the two countries, noting that while cooperation has been strong, some non-tariff barriers have persisted. She said the two sides agreed to work towards their removal, stressing that reducing barriers boosts economic growth and strengthens the East African regional market.

President Samia also underscored the commitment of both countries to continue joint energy production projects aimed at meeting domestic needs while also supplying regional and international markets.

On regional peace and security, she revealed that Tanzania and Uganda discussed strategies to promote peace and stability in the Great Lakes Region, adding that there is a shared plan to initiate dialogue processes aimed at resolving conflicts in the region.

President Samia also warmly welcomed President Museveni to Tanzania, describing the country as his home.

She congratulated him and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) on their landslide electoral victory, attributing it to the party’s manifesto and ideological clarity, and reaffirmed Tanzania’s readiness to continue working closely with Uganda.

In his remarks, President Museveni said Africa’s independence, achieved by earlier generations of leaders, must be protected. He noted that true prosperity in the modern era comes from producing goods and services, selling them competitively and generating income for citizens, which he described as a continuation of Africa’s liberation struggle.

President Museveni also highlighted the importance of strategic security, saying Uganda and Tanzania have addressed several tactical security issues affecting the region during their meeting.

He added that the two countries discussed industrial specialization, with Tanzania taking the lead in locomotive manufacturing while Uganda focuses on textile production.

The Ugandan leader observed that while powerful countries may exert pressure on African states, the continent’s response depends on its internal strength, unity and economic resilience.

The two Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation for the benefit of their people and the wider East African region.