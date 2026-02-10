Uganda Eyes United States AGOA Market, says Rwabwogo

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The chairman of Presidential advisory committee on exports and industrial development, Odrek Rwabwogo has clearly stated that Uganda is seeking to regain and expand the access to the United States Market following the reauthorization of the African growth and opportunity act by the United States government.

As the United States and African Partners work together to modernize AGOA, Uganda is well positioned to demonstrate progress in trade reforms and economic governance and the reauthorization of AGOA is not just good news for Africa but an opening for Uganda to step forward, reset it’s engagement and unlock opportunities for it’s people and business.

” The extension restores an important trade opportunity for African countries and gives Uganda a chance to rebuild confidence among exporters and investors, said Odrek Rwabwogo.

” At PACEID we have worked hard tirelessly to expand Uganda’s access to US market, new commercial opportunities have emerged in cities such as Detroit Chicago and Atlanta helping businesses to stay connected to US buyers during the period of uncertainty, added Rwabwogo.

PACEID led by Odrek Rwabwogo have worked to have Uganda reinstated into AGOA since it was suspended in January 2024 and several critical engagements with officials from US government on the house committee on ways and means regarding Uganda’s re-entry since December 2025 when the bill to renew AGOA was approved.

Rwabwogo believes that this is progress and Uganda must keep pushing forward for a full return not only for Uganda but even other african that were suspended.

Uganda’s reinstatement into AGOA would expand market access for Ugandan products, attract foreign investment into export oriented sectors, generate jobs and support inclusive growth and reinforce ongoing reforms that promote economic integration.

AGOA’s eligibility requires participating countries to demonstrate progress towards market based economies, respect rule of law, Political pluralism and due process as well as protect human rights and remove US trade and investment.