Huawei in Uganda: Connecting Lives Today and Building Dreams for Tomorrow

KAMPALA — At Kalamba trading centre in Kiganda Sub-county, Kassanda District — about 100 kilometres west of Kampala — a quiet transformation is unfolding.

A mother lays out her matooke and beans at dawn. Instead of relying on guesswork or accepting low offers from middlemen, she checks real-time market prices in Kampala on her phone. This week, she knows exactly what her produce is worth. She smiles, because the extra income will cover school books for her children and medicine for her elderly mother.

Across Uganda, such small but life-changing moments are becoming more common. Behind many of them is a growing digital infrastructure quietly built through partnerships between government and private sector players — among them Huawei Technologies Uganda.

In a country where connectivity increasingly determines opportunity, Huawei’s footprint is less about headlines and more about everyday outcomes: faster services, practical skills, and technology that works where people actually live.

Building the Digital Highways of Government

At the heart of Uganda’s digital transformation is the National Backbone Network, which links government offices, hospitals, schools, and security agencies with reliable internet.

Working closely with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Huawei has been a key technical partner in expanding this backbone — the digital equivalent of highways that allow information, services, and data to move efficiently across the country.

By the end of 2025, close to 600 government ministries, departments, and agencies were connected, with long-term plans to reach over 20,000 public service points nationwide.

The impact is tangible. Citizens spend less time in queues. Services such as document processing, examination results, health referrals, and internal government coordination are faster and more transparent. For rural communities, it means fewer costly trips to district or national offices.

As Uganda’s digital population grows — now exceeding 11 million unique mobile internet users — data protection has also become critical. Through partnerships with telecom operators such as MTN Uganda, Huawei has supported the rollout of advanced network security tools that protect users and institutions from cyber threats.

Banking executives report faster transactions and greater customer confidence in digital services, a key factor as Uganda deepens financial inclusion.

A senior official at the Ministry of ICT describes the system simply: “For a farmer in Kassanda or a trader in Kalamba, it means services that work when you need them.”

Investing in Skills, Not Just Signals

Infrastructure alone is not enough. Technology only delivers value when people know how to use it.

That is why Huawei’s Uganda strategy places strong emphasis on skills development, particularly among young people.

In August 2025, First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni launched the Huawei ICT Competition 2025–2026 at State House. Under the theme “Connection, Glory, Future,” students from universities in Gulu, Muni, Kabale, Makerere, and beyond are gaining hands-on training in networking, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Top teams advance to regional finals in South Africa and global finals in China later in 2026. Ugandan students have previously won international awards, including recognition for women in technology — achievements that translate directly into employment and innovation back home.

Beyond competitions, Huawei supports ICT Academies, the DigiTruck that delivers digital training to rural areas, and the Seeds for the Future programme. Together, these initiatives help close the skills gap and prepare Ugandan youth for a digital economy that is already here.

From Trading Centres to Smart Villages

The impact of connectivity is especially visible at the community level.

In Kalamba trading centre, traders now check fair prices, receive instant mobile money payments, and sell directly to buyers in larger towns — reducing losses and increasing incomes.

Further east, in Buhadyo Village, Butaleja District, a pilot Smart Village project demonstrates how technology can uplift an entire community. Built in partnership with the Ministry of ICT, the model combines connectivity, clean energy, education, health, and digital skills.

A telecom tower provides coverage across an eight-kilometre radius. Solar systems power homes, a primary school, and a Health Centre II. Children learn through smart classrooms. Health workers consult specialists remotely. Farmers access information and markets more easily.

The project aligns directly with Uganda’s Parish Development Model, offering a practical blueprint for inclusive rural transformation.

A Partnership That Feels Human

For policymakers and financiers, Huawei’s work in Uganda illustrates a broader lesson: infrastructure matters most when it translates into dignity, opportunity, and trust.

It is seen in the trader who pays school fees on time, the child discovering the world through a tablet, and the young graduate who finds meaningful work because of digital skills.

As Watchdog Uganda, we will continue to scrutinise these partnerships — to ensure local jobs are created, data is protected, and communities benefit sustainably.

But as of February 2026, the story is one of quiet, steady progress.

Connection by connection, skill by skill, Huawei is helping Uganda build systems that work today — and dreams that reach far into tomorrow.