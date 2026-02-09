President Museveni hails late Rev. Eliasaph Sserwadda for combining faith with actions

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hailed the late Rev. Eliasaph Sserwadda for combining faith with actions.

Rev. Sserwadda who passed on last year, was the father of Col. Edith Nakalema Asizua, the head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU).

“He was not just a preacher of the word of God, he was also a specialist in metal works and fabrication. This was his omwooga that enabled him to earn some money to cater for the needs of his family,” President Museveni said.

The President made the remarks on Sunday 8th February, 2026 in his message delivered by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament , Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa during a memorial service for Rev. Sserwadda and thanksgiving for building the Church at Kanyeganyegye, Kashari, Mbarara District.

According to President Museveni,like Jesus and Apostle Paul, Rev. Sserwadda understood the fact that people have both spiritual and physical needs.

“Besides his priestly duties, he also worked hard, with his hands to earn a living,” he said.

He also commended the late Rev. Sserwadda and his wife Midresi Ndungi for raising a wonderful family, anchored on Christian values and the fear of God.

“Parents and guardians are the first teachers for any child. Children observe what their parents do and say; and, therefore, model their lives after their actions and words. This is why the family unit is important in society. It is the place where children are trained and mentored to be responsible and productive members of society,” he said.

President Museveni added that he has been able to observe Mzee Sserwadda’s attributes of devotion to God, integrity, selflessness and a spirit of service in his daughter, Col. Nakalema.

“This is what has enabled her to make a patriotic contribution in the Ugandan army and public service. I also wish to thank Nakalema’s younger siblings who are also making commendable contributions in their respective capacities,” he stated.

Furthermore, President Museveni thanked God for the life and legacy of the late Rev. Sserwadda.

“He will always be remembered for his lifelong commitment to serving God and the Church. Although he is no longer in our midst, his memory and legacy will remain as an inspiration to the present and succeeding generations,” he concluded.

On the other hand, the memorial service prayers were led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt. Rev. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu who urged Ugandans to promote love instead of hatred.

Col. Nakalema said a year has passed since they laid her dear father to rest in the hills of Kashari.

“They say time heals all wounds, but I have learned that time simply teaches us how to carry the weight of a great loss. Today is not a day of mourning, but a day of profound gratitude. We are here to celebrate a man who was the compass and pillar of our family,” she said.

Col. Nakalema also revealed that her late father provided and loved his family unconditionally.

“To many of you, Rev. Sserwadda was a Church Leader, a counselor, and a man of God. To me, he was the first person who taught me what it meant to serve,” she said.

Col. Nakalema said her late father did not just spread the gospel, he lived it and his devotion to Church was not a Sunday activity; it was his breath.

“I remember growing up, our home was always open to all people. Whether it was a neighbor seeking advice or a traveler needing a meal, Taata treated everyone with the same Christian grace,” Col. Nakalema stated.

“Throughout his life, his faith never wavered. He taught us that leadership is not about the titles we hold—whether in the military or the government—but about the lives we touch and the souls we lead toward the light.”

She also disclosed that Rev. Sserwadda was a man of his word who lived by the truth.

“In an era where many compromise their values for convenience, he taught me that your name is your most valuable currency. He was my biggest cheerleader and his words of encouragement still echo in my mind,” she noted.

“To my siblings and the entire family: we are blessed. We didn’t just have a father; we had a giant. Let us continue to honor him by remaining united. Let the values he instilled in us—hard work, prayer, and humility—be the hallmark of the Sserwadda household for generations to come.”

Col. Nakalema further said her late father’s wish was to see a new Church built in Kanyeganyegye, Kashari and the dream has been fulfilled through the Rev. Sserwadda Foundation.

“My late father was a man of strong faith, humility, and service. Throughout his life, he believed deeply in God and in the power of community. One of his long-held wishes was to see a new church built in this very place,” said Col. Nakalema who has also authored a book titled “My father and I”, in the memory of her late father.

“Although he did not live to see this dream fulfilled, his vision never left our hearts. Together with my friends, who shared both my grief and my commitment to honoring his memory, we established the Sserwadda Foundation.”

Col. Nakalema said the construction of this church, which is near completion, is a testament to faith, unity, and the power of coming together for a greater cause.

“It symbolizes hope, continuity, and our belief that good works live on beyond our time on this earth,” she said, adding that the Shs1.3 billion Church is purely built with money from friends of the Sserwadda family.

“I would like to sincerely thank my friends, partners, and all those who supported this journey—through prayer, encouragement, and resources. Your contribution has made this moment possible.”

The preacher of the day, former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Henry Luke Orombi said believers gathered for the memorial service to celebrate the love of the late Rev. Sserwadda.

“We remember the legacy of a great man. We came to honour him because he had a great seed of love. Whoever loves God will never perish,” Archbishop Orombi said.

“He was prayerful, faithful and sacrificed because he loved God. Rev. Sserwadda was happy to serve as a Lay leader, then he was ordained a priest.”

Archbishop Orombi further called on believers to be obedient, explaining that obedience brings people closer to God.

“Abraham obeyed God and became closer to Him. He couldn’t hide anything from him. Jesus calls himself a friend to his disciples. He said they were disciples because they were his friends,” he said.

“Ugandans have big hearts and are givers. Uganda is a beautiful country and we should love it. Today we are celebrating fruitfulness. When you look at Edith , she is a real Ugandan, when she wanted a husband, she never got one from here, she went to Arua.”

He also called for peace among Ugandans after passing through a busy electoral season.

“We should always reconcile with one another. May the love of God bring us together. We should work together, there’s no need to hate anybody. We are mandated to be peace-makers because peace is a gift of love.”

The Anglican Bishop of the Central Buganda Diocese, Rt. Rev. Michael Lubowa, who ordained Rev. Sserwadda, said the deceased died as a true witness of Christ.

“As a married person, loyal to his wife in sickness and health, Rev. Sserwadda loved his children equally and he loved the ministry so dearly,” he said.

He urged believers to emulate the Late Rev. Sserwadda’s good character.

“He was eager to learn, generous and neat. He told me that Col. Nakalema was his encyclopedia. I’m happy that Col. Nakalema is fulfilling his dreams,” Bishop Lubowa stated.

The event was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior army and police officers, religious leaders, among other dignitaries.