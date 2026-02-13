News

Bugisu Leadership Committed to Transform Imbalu into International cultural Carnival

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The cultural institution of Busoga commonly known as inzu ya bamasaba under it’s leader Umukuka are visioning and fully committed to transforming the Imbalu ceremonies into an international cultural Carnival compared to the Brazilian carnival.
The revelation was made by the deputy prime minister of inzu ya bamasaba Dr. Clet Wandui Masiga during an interview by Nilepost at Uganda bureau of statistics Head office in Kampala during the handover of tablets and computers.

Masiga commended UBOS for handling them tablets and computers as a strategic step towards enhancing digital capacity within cultural institutions and that the computers will be used to support data processing, information management and other administrative functions aimed at improving evidence based service delivery.

It’s during the interview that Masiga made it clear that as a cultural institution of Bugisu Imbalu is going to shift from a usual ceremony to being international to extent of bringing tourist outside Ugandan

” As a Kingdom we use culture and we are in the business of preserving and promoting culture and we are popular for Imbalu and we want to promote Imbalu to the level of Brazilian carnival,” said Clet Wandui Masiga.

The Imbalu is a sacred traditional ceremony of Bamasaba people in Bugisu region making the transition of teenage boys from the age of 16 and above into manhood held during even years such 2024, or 2026 involving dancing, singing and public fearless and anesthesia free circumsion.


