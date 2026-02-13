Uganda’s Tourism Sector Sets Ambitious 2026 Target as Wildlife Numbers Rise

By Edrisa Ssentongo

With over 1.4 million visitors in 2024 and $1.3 billion in revenue, stakeholders say the focus now shifts to sustainability, skills, and conservation-led growth.

Uganda’s tourism sector is entering what industry leaders describe as a defining moment.

After welcoming more than 1.4 million visitors in 2024 and contributing approximately $1.3 billion to the national economy, the industry is now shifting its focus from recovery to long-term competitiveness. As the country looks ahead to 2026, stakeholders say the next phase of growth must be deliberate, sustainable, and coordinated.

The conversation took centre stage at the launch of the Uganda Tourism Association (UTA) Strategic Plan 2026–2030 at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, where public and private sector players gathered to outline a roadmap for the next five years.

The tourism industry supported more than 800,000 jobs in 2024 — a strong signal of resilience following global travel disruptions in recent years. However, sector leaders caution that growth in visitor numbers alone is not enough.

The new strategy prioritizes skills development, improved employability, strategic partnerships, and expanding Uganda’s presence in key international markets.

State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, called for stronger coordination among private sector players and a renewed commitment to sustainable tourism practices.

He emphasized that workforce development and improved market access will be critical if Uganda is to compete effectively with other regional destinations.

Development partners echoed the need for structured collaboration to ensure that investments translate into measurable economic impact.

UTA President Yewagnesh M. Biriggwa said the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan aims to reposition the private sector as a more unified and influential voice in shaping tourism policy and growth.

Meanwhile, Uganda Tourism Board CEO Juliana Kagwa highlighted the importance of targeted branding and strategic promotion as Uganda prepares for increased regional and international travel flows.

Beyond marketing and infrastructure, Uganda’s tourism outlook is closely tied to conservation — the backbone of its global appeal.

According to Bashir Hangi, Public Relations Manager at the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), wildlife populations are steadily increasing, reflecting years of sustained conservation efforts.

Uganda’s elephant population has grown from about 6,000 to nearly 8,000.

The country’s rhino population has risen from just six animals in the year 2000 to 59 today — a milestone widely regarded as a conservation success story.

Mountain gorillas — one of Uganda’s flagship tourism attractions — have also shown encouraging growth. The 2018 census recorded 602 gorillas in the Virunga Massif and 459 in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest. With nearly 100 births recorded in Bwindi over the past three years, ongoing census results are expected to reflect further increases.

In the Rwenzori region, approximately 1,400 chimpanzees have been documented, with studies underway to assess their long-term tourism viability.

UWA has also undertaken strategic wildlife translocations to strengthen ecosystems and expand tourism circuits. Uganda kobs have been moved from Kabwoya to Ajai Wildlife Reserve, buffaloes from Murchison Falls to Ajai, and rhinos from Ziwa to Ajai. Plans are underway to import 30 additional rhinos for reintroduction into Kidepo Valley National Park.

Addressing concerns about the ongoing election season, Hangi noted that there has been no significant negative impact on park visitation.

He added that while visitor numbers have dipped slightly, the decline is seasonal, as the country transitions from peak season. Another surge is expected around June.

As Uganda sets its sights on 2026, stakeholders agree that the future of tourism will depend on more than visitor statistics.

It will hinge on sustainable growth, conservation success, skilled human capital, and stronger public-private collaboration.

For Uganda’s tourism sector, the ambition is clear: not just to grow bigger — but to grow better.