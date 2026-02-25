CAROLINE KIWALA: Defending the Archbishop’s Prudence of Safeguarding the Sanctity of the Holy Mass

Recent media reports have stirred debate following the postponement of a Holy Mass at Lubaga Cathedral Kampala, originally requested by Mrs. Winnie Byanyima for her husband, Dr. Kizza Besigye, and other sick and imprisoned persons.

Reliable sources, including statements from Mrs. Byanyima herself, confirm that Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere received a direct telephone call from President Yoweri Museveni, who requested that the Mass be postponed while he carried out investigations, alleging that the liturgy risked being politicized.

This decision has drawn criticism from some Catholics and political activists, who accuse the Archbishop of weakness. Yet such accusations fail to appreciate the pastoral prudence entrusted to bishops and the Church’s long tradition of safeguarding the sanctity of the Eucharist/Holy Mass. For those who may not know, the term Mass or Holy Mass are used interchangeably with words like Eucharist and Liturgy. Thus, in this article, this will be the case; in other words, they will all carry the same meaning.

The Holy Mass is Sacred Beyond Politics

The Holy Mass is the highest act of worship in the Catholic Church. The official teaching of the Catholic Church engraved in what is commonly known as the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) teaches that the Eucharist/Mass is “the source and summit of the Christian life” (CCC 1324). It is not a political rally, nor a platform for partisan agendas. By postponing the Mass, the Archbishop did not deny prayer for the sick or imprisoned; rather, he acted to protect the liturgy from being misinterpreted as a political statement.

This is consistent with the Church’s magisterial teaching that worship must remain oriented toward God alone. The Catholic Church’ legislative norms summarized in what is known as Code of Canon Law has something to emphasize in this regard, hence Canon Law (Can. 223 §2) empowers ecclesiastical authority to regulate the exercise of rights “for the common good of the Church and to safeguard the rights of others.” The Archbishop’s prudence reflects this responsibility.

The Bishop’s Duty of Prudence

The Magisterium emphasizes that bishops are shepherds and guardians. Pope St. Paul VI described the bishop as “a man of prudence, capable of discerning the signs of the times, and of guiding the flock with wisdom.” Prudence sometimes requires restraint, ensuring that pastoral acts are not weaponized in political conflicts.

Far from cowardice, the Archbishop’s decision demonstrates pastoral foresight: he sought to preserve unity, avoid scandal, and ensure that when the Mass is eventually celebrated, it will be received as a genuine act of intercession, not as a provocation.

Dialogue with Civil Authority

In another document known as Gaudium et Spes which is a fruit of the formal meetings of the Church known as the Second Vatican Council; reminds us that the Church engages the world “not to dominate but to serve.” By listening to the Head of State’s concerns, the Archbishop upheld the Church’s tradition of dialogue, while retaining freedom to celebrate the sacraments at the appropriate time. This is diplomacy rooted in charity, not compromise of faith as some falsely allege.

The Archbishop’s postponement does not in fact silence prayer for prisoners; indeed, such prayers continue daily in parishes, convents, and homes across Uganda.

A Call to Understanding

Critics and activists should recall that strength in leadership is not always shown by defiance, but often by restraint. The Archbishop has acted in continuity with Catholic tradition, safeguarding the sanctity of the Eucharist while maintaining dialogue with civil authority.

In conclusion, the postponement of the Holy Mass at Rubaga Cathedral was not an abandonment of prayer but a prudent pastoral decision made in response to the Head of State’s request, aimed at safeguarding the sanctity of the Eucharist and preserving national unity. The Archbishop’s action reflects the Church’s long tradition of ensuring that worship remains free from political manipulation, while continuing to intercede daily for the sick and imprisoned in parishes and communities across Uganda. Far from cowardice, this was an act of responsible leadership-balancing compassion for the suffering with the broader good of peace and dialogue. In defending the Archbishop, we defend the Church’s mission: to rise above politics, protect the holiness of the Mass, and proclaim Christ as the true source of freedom, healing, and peace for our nation.

The author is the Assistant RDC- Iganga District