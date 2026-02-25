RDCs commended for safeguarding peace, stability and effective governance across Uganda

The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has conveyed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s appreciation to the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) for their steadfast service and sacrifices they continue to make in safeguarding peace, stability, and effective governance across Uganda.

“He recognizes the central role you play as his representatives at the grassroots in ensuring that government programmes are implemented efficiently, public resources are protected, and “wanainchi” remain secure and actively engaged in national development,” she said.

Hon. Babalanda made the remarks today while officiating at the opening of a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs/RCCs, DRDCs/DRCCs, ARDCs/ARCCs, RISOs and DISOs in West Nile sub-region held at Hotel Le Confidentiel, Arua City.

The Minister also applauded the participants for the role they played during the recent elections.

“Your vigilance, coordination and leadership ensured peace, order and lawful conduct throughout the electoral period thereby contributing to the victory of His Excellency President Museveni and the continued leadership of the National Resistance Movement,” she said.

Hon. Babalanda further noted that as a result of their outstanding mobilization skills, the NRM party was able to win a number of positions right from Parliamentary to local council level.

“This is no mini achievement and your hard work is greatly appreciated.”

The Minister also urged that since the elections are over, the Commissioners should now focus their constitutional responsibilities.

“Politics must give way to performance. Our task is to consolidate the gains of the NRM government and translate the Manifesto commitments into tangible improvements in the lives of our people. That is how we protect the gains of the revolution,” she said.

“As we begin this New Year and embark on the tenure of the new Presidential Team, His Excellency calls upon all of us to renew our commitment to discipline, patriotism and results-oriented service. This is a time to reflect critically on our past performance, identify areas where we have fallen short and recommit ourselves to excellence, integrity and accountability in all our duties.”

The Minister reminded the RDCs that since they are the representatives of the President in their respective districts and areas of jurisdiction, they are eyes and ears of the Presidency and their role is pivotal in ensuring that government programmes reach the intended beneficiaries and that public resources are safeguarded.

“Monitoring service delivery is not optional, it is a constitutional obligation that underpins transparency, efficiency, and tangible results for the wanainchi. Your vigilance and proactive oversight will determine the success of government interventions at the grassroots,” she stated.

“Delivery of Government services alone without citizenry playing their roles of production and income generation at household level won’t bring the social economic transformation desired.”

On the other hand, Hon. Babalanda explained that monitoring is not about witch-hunting; it is about ensuring efficiency, value for money and results for the citizenry.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, Many government programs are well designed but underutilized because our people lack adequate information. You must intensify sensitization and popularization of key government initiatives, including, the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, Universal Primary and Secondary Education, among others,” she said.

“Your role is to ensure that no citizen in West Nile remains ignorant of these opportunities. You must work closely with local leaders, religious institutions and community structures to spread accurate information and counter misinformation.”

“Indeed, Under the leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the NRM, West Nile has witnessed remarkable transformation. These gains must be protected and expanded. You are custodians of this progress. West Nile stands today not as a forgotten frontier, but as a region firmly integrated into the national development agenda.”

Hon. Babalanda also cautioned the RDCs against public conflicts, unnecessary confrontations and internal wrangles that undermine confidence in the government.

“Maintain discipline, professionalism, and adherence to established procedures in the execution of your duties. Let integrity, impartiality, and accountability guide your decisions at all times. It is through hard work, teamwork and transparency that we strengthen public trust and reinforce confidence in the Presidency and in government as a whole,” she noted.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, the new NRM manifesto represents our social contract with the people of Uganda. It sets out the government’s strategic priorities for the next term, including wealth creation, industrialization, value addition, job creation, and human capital development. As leaders and representatives of the Presidency, each of you has a critical role to play in translating these commitments into tangible results.”

The Senior Presidential Advisor in-charge of Mobilization- RDC Secretariat, Lt. Col. (Rtd) Kibrai Ambako informed the participants that revolutionary methods of work were key in enabling them to effectively fulfil their mandate.

“Revolutionary methods of work are ways and channels with skills that are used and followed in line with acceptable norms and beliefs that can enable knowledge and understanding of opportunities and risks to be able to achieve change,” he said.

He added that the methods are complex, tedious, tiresome, that involve cadre training, development and capacity building to instill revolutionary discipline, the spirit of teamwork and understanding of the common good.

“They are used to dispel and counter diversionary and subversive tendencies towards achieving set goals,” Lt. Col. Ambako added.

“The methods are used with courage, without fear and may include violence, to push crazy ideas that no one can willingly go for, against the status-quo, to achieve radical change.”

The Commissioner in charge of West Nile sub-region, Ms. Obed Collins Gertrude thanked the RDCs for the job well done in the recent general elections.

“You have really helped the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to pacify the West Nile,” she said.

Ms. Collins also called for teamwork among the RDCs for effective service delivery.

“DISOs are the right hand of RDCs, let’s always help and guide our friends, the RDCs. Don’t allow them to go astray,” she noted.

“Let’s work as a team and make sure that everyone in the West Nile enjoys their stay in their respective districts.”