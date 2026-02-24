From street trenches to straight A’s: Esther Nanyonjo’s remarkable rise

At 17, Esther Nanyonjo is preparing for the next chapter of her academic journey — a future in science and healthcare. But only a few years ago, her classroom was the pavement, her bed a roadside trench, and her daily lesson survival. Today, her name is associated with academic excellence. Her journey from the streets of Kampala to the top of her class is a powerful testament to resilience, compassion and the life-changing impact of opportunity.

A childhood interrupted by poverty

Esther was born in Karamoja, northeastern Uganda, a region long challenged by drought and chronic poverty. Raised by her ailing grandmother, she grew up in a household where meals were uncertain and school was a distant dream.

When a woman from Kampala offered her work as a domestic helper in Kisenyi, Esther believed she had found a lifeline. Instead, she entered a cycle of exploitation. She worked long hours — cooking, cleaning and fetching firewood — often surviving on leftovers after everyone else had eaten. After a year of hardship, she fled.

Surviving Kampala’s harsh streets

Life on the streets was brutal but, in Esther’s words, “at least honest.” She slept in drainage trenches, scavenged for food and collected plastic bottles to sell. Sometimes she carried water or firewood for strangers in exchange for a meal.

There she met Abigail, another vulnerable girl battling asthma. The two formed a bond rooted in necessity and protection. Despite facing harassment and hunger, Esther became a pillar of strength.

“I told her we shall survive,” she recalls.

The decision that changed everything

Their turning point came when Bashir Musaazi chose not to walk past them. He had noticed the girls selling handmade crafts — dog chains woven from thread and neatly designed baskets.

“I was impressed by their creativity,” he says.

Musaazi, who had himself worked as a house boy during childhood, felt a personal connection to their struggle. Despite financial instability, he stepped in with support from his wife and sponsors, eventually enrolling Esther and two others at the orphanage run by Africa Children’s Heart Uganda Foundation.

Discovering education and excellence

Adjusting to structured life was overwhelming at first.

“It was totally new for us,” Esther says. “Children were dancing, singing and learning together. It felt like a family.”

For the first time, she learned to write and speak English confidently. She embraced school with determination, scoring 19 aggregates in her Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

She later joined Buloba Royal College, where she continued to excel. In the recently released Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results, Esther earned an A in Biology, an A in Project Work and strong grades in other subjects.

A future focused on restoring sight

Now preparing to pursue Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and ICT, Esther dreams of becoming an optician.

“In my community, many people suffer from eye problems,” she explains. “I want to help them see clearly.”

For Esther, vision carries deep meaning. She knows what it feels like to live without clarity or hope. Today, her future is sharply in focus. Her journey is more than a story of rescue. It is a story of courage, second chances and the power of someone choosing to stop — and help — when it matters most.