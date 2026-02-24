KAGENYI LUKKA: Lack of Ideological Orientation is Killing Opposition Parties in Uganda

Uganda’s opposition parties have been struggling to make an impact in the country’s politics, and it’s not just because of the ruling party’s dominance. A closer look reveals that the opposition parties are suffering from a more profound malaise – a lack of ideological orientation. This has led to a situation where parties are more focused on personalities and less on policies, resulting in a dismal performance in the just concluded presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Case of Opposition Parties

– Forum for Democratic Change (FDC): FDC’s candidate, Hon Nathan Nandala Mafabi, scored 1.3% in the presidential elections. The party’s lack of a clear policy agenda and its failure to mobilize its supporters contributed to its poor performance.

– National Unity Platform (NUP): NUP’s candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), secured 24% of the votes, a decline from 35.4% in 2021. The party’s reliance on personality politics and its failure to articulate a clear vision for Uganda may have contributed to its decline.

– Common Man’s Party: The party’s candidate, Hajji Mubarak Munyagwa, polled 0.97%. The party’s lack of visibility and its failure to articulate a clear policy agenda contributed to its poor showing.

– People’s Front for Freedom (PFF): PFF, led by Dr. Kizza Besigye, did not participate in the presidential election. The party’s decision not to participate in the election may have been a strategic mistake, as it missed an opportunity to present its vision for Uganda.

– Democratic Front: The party did not have a presidential candidate, and its president, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, lost his parliamentary seat. The party’s lack of a clear policy agenda and its failure to mobilize its supporters contributed to its poor performance.

The Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)

The NRM, on the other hand, has a clear vision for Uganda, which has contributed to its dominance. The party’s focus on economic development, social transformation, and national unity has resonated with many Ugandans. The NRM’s ability to articulate a clear policy agenda and its commitment to implementing its vision have helped it to maintain its dominance.

Implications of the Opposition’s Poor Performance

The opposition parties’ poor performance has several implications for Uganda’s politics. Firstly, it means that the ruling party will continue to dominate the political landscape, which could lead to a lack of accountability and checks on the government’s power. Secondly, it may discourage citizens from participating in the political process, leading to apathy and disillusionment. Finally, it may lead to a further decline in the quality of opposition politics, making it even more challenging for opposition parties to mount a credible challenge to the ruling party.

Potential Solutions for Opposition Parties

So, what can opposition parties do to improve their performance? Here are a few potential solutions:

– Develop a clear policy agenda: Opposition parties need to develop a clear policy agenda that articulates their vision for Uganda. This will help them to differentiate themselves from the ruling party and provide citizens with a clear alternative.

– Build grassroots support: Opposition parties need to build grassroots support by engaging with citizens and mobilizing them around their policy agenda.

– Improve internal democracy: Opposition parties need to improve their internal democracy by holding regular elections, promoting transparency and accountability, and giving members a greater say in decision-making.

– Form alliances: Opposition parties may need to form alliances with other parties and civil society organizations to mount a credible challenge to the ruling party.

While the opposition parties’ poor performance is concerning, it’s equally worrying that they seem to be more focused on blaming the electoral commission and the ruling party for their losses rather than introspecting and addressing their own shortcomings. The lack of ideological orientation and clear policy agendas among opposition parties is a symptom of a deeper problem – a lack of commitment to genuine democratic politics. Until opposition parties prioritize building strong, inclusive, and democratic organizations, they will continue to struggle to make an impact in Uganda’s politics.

The writer is the deputy RCC Kampala City- Kawempe Division and a member of the rotary club of Kasangati