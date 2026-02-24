KCCA in Turmoil: Museveni Urged to Intervene After Top Directors’ Public Clash at City Hall

Kampala – The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is facing renewed scrutiny following a dramatic public confrontation between two senior directors that has sparked calls for President Yoweri Museveni to restore order and accountability within the institution.

According to reports, Directors Grace Akullo of Human Resources and Administration and Ghandhi Sheila Birungi of Gender, Social and Community Services engaged in a heated exchange at City Hall that nearly escalated into physical violence. The altercation unfolded in full view of staff members and clients, exposing deep-seated tensions and a perceived breakdown in professional conduct at the authority.

An anonymous open letter addressed to President Museveni, who holds appointing authority over key KCCA positions, has detailed the incident and leveled serious allegations against both directors. The letter accuses Ms. Birungi of absenteeism, underutilizing allocated budgets, displaying elitism in community interactions, and engaging in nepotism during recruitment processes. Ms. Akullo faces claims of irregular recruitment practices, soliciting payments for appointments, retaliating against whistleblowers—including a former personal assistant who raised financial concerns—and improperly assigning acting roles.

The confrontation is portrayed as a symptom of wider systemic problems at KCCA, including corruption, abuse of office, and a general collapse of decorum. The letter highlights that several directors’ contracts are approaching renewal, making it a critical moment to address these issues before extensions are granted.

The petitioner, whose identity remains protected for sensitivity reasons, has urged President Museveni to order a thorough investigation by the Inspectorate of Government into the claims of nepotism, misconduct, and corruption. A copy of the letter was also sent to the Secretary in the Office of the President. “At a time when the contracts of several directors are due for renewal, I respectfully urge Your Excellency to ensure that these two directors are subjected to closer examination,” the letter states.

Efforts to obtain responses from the implicated directors were unsuccessful by press time, and no official statement has been issued by KCCA leadership regarding the incident.

This episode comes amid ongoing challenges for the authority, which oversees vital urban services in Uganda’s capital. Observers note that persistent internal conflicts could undermine public trust and service delivery at a time when KCCA is already under pressure from issues such as street vendor enforcement and urban management.

The call for presidential intervention underscores the gravity of the situation, with stakeholders emphasizing the need for swift action to safeguard integrity and efficiency in one of the country’s most visible public institutions.