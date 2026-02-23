Airtel Africa Foundation Commits UGX 3.85 billion to Strengthen Uganda’s Digital Workforce

In a landmark commitment to Uganda’s human capital development, the Airtel Africa Foundation unveiled the flagship Tech Fellowship, committing UGX 3.85 billion to sponsor high-achieving students from low-income households who are pursuing higher education in STEM.

The four-year initiative, which officially commenced following a rigorous selection process in December 2025 – January 2026, will provide a full-ride academic experience for 20 students who are enrolled on the Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship Program. The Fellowship entails a financial award that covers tuition, a laptop, accommodation, stipend, data plan, a mentorship per program schedule. The vision of the Fellowship is to create opportunities for young people to take their places as future tech leaders, contributors and innovators.

The fellowship received an overwhelming response after its December launch, with over 300 students applying for the prestigious program. Following a meticulous vetting process by Airtel’s partner Q-Sourcing Servtec, the final 20 enrolled across Makerere University (MUK), Kyambogo University, ISBAT University, Uganda Christian University (UCU) and Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), were selected based on their academic prowess and financial need.

In Uganda the focus is on higher education STEM courses including Information Technology, Computer Science,

Cybersecurity, Software Engineering among other tech or ICT related fields. The telecom sector is shifting from traditional voice and SMS services toward a data-driven ecosystem powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, and Data Science. By sponsoring students specifically in these fields, Airtel is tackling the digital skills gap head-on. Upon graduation, these students represent a ‘ready-to-work’ workforce that can innovate within the local digital economy, reducing the industry’s reliance on imported technical expertise.

Higher education in Uganda is often a privilege of the few, particularly in expensive STEM tracks. With an annual commitment of approximately UGX. 195million for the cohort, the programme eliminates the financial and psychological strain of tuition arrears, enabling students from low-income households to focus entirely on academic excellence.

The timing of this investment is pivotal. According to the World Bank, Uganda’s ICT sector currently contributes approximately 9% to the national GDP and is expanding at an impressive annual rate of 14.8%.

However, research from the GSMA suggests that the sector’s full potential, estimated to be worth an additional UGX 14.6 trillion ($3.7 billion) by 2030, is currently bottlenecked by a significant skills gap.

The injection of 20 high-caliber graduates annually into the workforce serves as a catalyst for the Digital Uganda Vision 2040. These students represent the vanguard of a new workforce capable of driving innovation in fintech, agritech, and cybersecurity. The $1.024 million investment today is expected to yield a massive multiplier effect as these graduates transition into high-productivity roles within the telecom and technology ecosystems.

Uganda is a key pillar in the Airtel Africa Foundation’s broader continental strategy. Across its 14-country footprint, the Foundation is scaling similar initiatives to democratize access to elite education. This includes a flagship xxx students supported across all 14 countries connected by Airtel Africa, creating a network of ‘Airtel Fellows’ from Nigeria to Kenya who will eventually lead Africa’s digital transformation.

For the 20 students in Uganda, the fellowship is a life-altering opportunity. For the telecom industry, it is a necessary investment in the architects of tomorrow’s infrastructure.