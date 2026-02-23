BusinessNationalNews

Ivory Trafficker Arrested In Nwoya As Authorities Recover 154kg Of Elephant Tusks

Kizito Moses Buule
Kizito Moses Buule

Security agencies have arrested a suspected ivory trafficker in Nwoya District and recovered 154 kilograms of raw elephant ivory in a major intelligence-led operation.

The operation, conducted by the Special Wildlife Crime Unit in coordination with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and the Uganda Police Force, led to the arrest of Opira Francis on February 22, 2026. Authorities say the suspect was found in possession of ten pieces of raw elephant tusks at the time of his arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned before the Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court and charged with unlawful possession of protected wildlife specimens, contrary to the Uganda Wildlife Act Cap 315.

Commenting on the operation, UWA Executive Director Dr. James Musinguzi described the arrest as a clear demonstration of Uganda’s firm stance against wildlife crime.

“This seizure sends a strong and unequivocal message that Uganda will not tolerate wildlife crime,” he said. “Ivory trafficking is a serious offense that threatens our elephant populations, undermines conservation gains, and fuels organized criminal networks operating across borders.”

Dr. Musinguzi emphasized that the success of the operation reflects the growing strength of intelligence-driven enforcement and close inter-agency collaboration. He noted that Northern Uganda has in the past been exploited by traffickers as a transit route for illegal ivory but warned that enforcement efforts have now been significantly intensified.

 

“Anyone involved in wildlife trafficking should know that arrest, prosecution, and stiff penalties are inevitable,” he cautioned.

 

Authorities say the seizure underscores the persistent threat posed by ivory trafficking to elephant populations and biodiversity. Beyond conservation concerns, wildlife crime also affects national security, tourism revenues, and the livelihoods of communities that depend on wildlife resources.

 

UWA reiterated its commitment to dismantling wildlife trafficking networks at all levels and called upon members of the public to report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

 

The arrest in Nwoya stands as another milestone in Uganda’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its wildlife heritage for present and future generations.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Stanbic Bank and Buganda Kingdom Launch Ssemaduuka to Expand Credit Access for Farmer-owned SACCOs

Editor's Pick

Politics

SHOCKING REVELATION: Babalanda Presented The “PDM” Concept 20 Years Before it Was Launched!

The story of the Busoga Rural Development Agency (BURUDA) and the Parish…

By
Mike Ssegawa
7 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

EDRINE BENESA: Imperialism in a New Suit: Why Uganda Rejected EU Summons

The spectacle of summoning Uganda to the grand European stage, as though…

8 Min Read
Conversations withNationalNewsPolitics

Political Fracas in Kalungu District: Ssempijja and Nakeeya Accuse Ssekindi of Betraying NRM, Involvement in Supporters’ Deaths

KALUNGU, Uganda – The political landscape in Kalungu East Constituency and Kalungu…

8 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 708 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4340 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

EDRINE BENESA: Imperialism in a New Suit: Why Uganda Rejected EU Summons

The spectacle of summoning Uganda to the grand European stage,…

Political Fracas in Kalungu District: Ssempijja and Nakeeya Accuse Ssekindi of Betraying NRM, Involvement in Supporters’ Deaths

KALUNGU, Uganda – The political landscape…

WADADA ROGERS: What if the army is covertly looking for Bobi Wine to give him the Presidency?

I have written this piece aware…

Robert Kabushenga: Back To The Grind

I am back from the world…

BY ENG. JONARD ASIIMWE: The Mandate of the Pearl: Reclaiming Uganda’s Economic Destiny Through Institutional Discipline

There are moments in a nation’s…