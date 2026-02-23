Ivory Trafficker Arrested In Nwoya As Authorities Recover 154kg Of Elephant Tusks

Security agencies have arrested a suspected ivory trafficker in Nwoya District and recovered 154 kilograms of raw elephant ivory in a major intelligence-led operation.

The operation, conducted by the Special Wildlife Crime Unit in coordination with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and the Uganda Police Force, led to the arrest of Opira Francis on February 22, 2026. Authorities say the suspect was found in possession of ten pieces of raw elephant tusks at the time of his arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned before the Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court and charged with unlawful possession of protected wildlife specimens, contrary to the Uganda Wildlife Act Cap 315.

Commenting on the operation, UWA Executive Director Dr. James Musinguzi described the arrest as a clear demonstration of Uganda’s firm stance against wildlife crime.

“This seizure sends a strong and unequivocal message that Uganda will not tolerate wildlife crime,” he said. “Ivory trafficking is a serious offense that threatens our elephant populations, undermines conservation gains, and fuels organized criminal networks operating across borders.”

Dr. Musinguzi emphasized that the success of the operation reflects the growing strength of intelligence-driven enforcement and close inter-agency collaboration. He noted that Northern Uganda has in the past been exploited by traffickers as a transit route for illegal ivory but warned that enforcement efforts have now been significantly intensified.

“Anyone involved in wildlife trafficking should know that arrest, prosecution, and stiff penalties are inevitable,” he cautioned.

Authorities say the seizure underscores the persistent threat posed by ivory trafficking to elephant populations and biodiversity. Beyond conservation concerns, wildlife crime also affects national security, tourism revenues, and the livelihoods of communities that depend on wildlife resources.

UWA reiterated its commitment to dismantling wildlife trafficking networks at all levels and called upon members of the public to report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

The arrest in Nwoya stands as another milestone in Uganda’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its wildlife heritage for present and future generations.