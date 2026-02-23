News

Nakapiripirit Assistant RDC Lobunei Applauds Royal Danish Embassy and Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition during Namalu Health Centre IV Monitoring Visit

Assistant RDC explaining to the delegations

On February 19, 2026, officials from the Royal Danish Embassy (RDE), the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), and the Nakapiripirit District Local Government conducted a monitoring visit to Namalu Health Centre IV in Namalu Sub-county, Nakapiripirit District.

During the visit, the Nakapiripirit Assistant Resident District Commissioner, Luke Lobunei, commended the Royal Danish Embassy and the embassies of Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands for supporting KACC’s efforts to monitor service delivery in the district and promote accountability.

Embassy team interacting with the health facility staff

The embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands are co-funding the “Partnerships on Accountability, Civic Engagement, and Rights (PACER)” programme in the Karamoja sub-region. The RDE delegation included Kirstine Primdal Sutton, Team Leader for Accountability, Citizen Engagement, and Rights; Gladys Nairuba, Programme Officer; and Christina Hedegård Hyttel, Chief Finance Officer.

During the visit, the In-Charge of Namalu Health Centre IV, Mery Teddy, noted that the facility previously faced significant infrastructure challenges. However, she explained that the Nakapiripirit District Local Government has since constructed a doctors’ house, an operating theatre, and a mortuary. These developments are expected to significantly improve the health centre’s status and enhance service delivery.

Monitoring ongoing

Ronnie Lorika, the Sub-county Chief of Namalu, thanked KACC for following up on community concerns. He added that other sectors, including roads, have also been rehabilitated and maintained.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of KACC, expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Health and the Nakapiripirit District Local Government for strengthening the facility. He also thanked the embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands for funding KACC and its partner, ACCU, under the PACER programme.


