‘Birds of a Feather?’: Babu Owino’s Past Drug Admission Rekindles Parallels With Bobi Wine

The old English saying goes, “birds of a feather flock together.” And this week, that proverb has found fresh political relevance in East Africa following revelations by Babu Owino about his past drug use — a narrative that has inevitably drawn comparisons to his Ugandan ally Bobi Wine.

The Embakasi East Member of Parliament publicly acknowledged that he experimented with marijuana and alcohol in his earlier years, while pushing back against criticism from John Mbadi, who had questioned his leadership credentials and alleged habitual bhang consumption.

In a firm response, Owino admitted his past but stressed that he has been sober since January 2020, presenting his transformation as evidence of maturity and growth rather than moral failure.

Echoes From Kamwokya

For Ugandans, the moment feels strikingly familiar.

Before becoming a presidential contender and leader of the National Unity Platform, Bobi Wine — born Robert Kyagulanyi — was a self-styled “Ghetto President,” whose early music career in Kamwokya was laced with gritty street experiences. Over the years, he has openly spoken about his youthful excesses, including alcohol use and brushes with indiscipline during his rise in the entertainment industry.

His political opponents frequently referenced that past in attempts to question his fitness for leadership. Yet paradoxically, those same stories strengthened his connection with urban youth, who saw in him a relatable figure who had evolved from the struggles of the ghetto to the corridors of Parliament.

When the Proverb Cuts Both Ways

The phrase “birds of a feather flock together” suggests similarity in character or experience. Supporters of Owino and Bobi Wine interpret the comparison positively: two leaders shaped by humble beginnings, youthful turbulence, and eventual reform.

Critics, however, deploy the same proverb differently — arguing that shared histories of controversy reflect deeper questions about judgment and leadership temperament.

In Uganda’s political landscape, such narratives are not new. Accusations about personal conduct have long been tools in competitive politics. But history has shown that redemption stories can sometimes resonate more powerfully than spotless résumés, especially among younger demographics disillusioned with traditional elites.

Youth Politics in East Africa

Both Owino and Bobi Wine represent a broader shift in East African politics: assertive, social-media-savvy leaders who challenge established power structures and draw strength from urban constituencies.

Whether Owino’s admission becomes a political burden or a badge of honesty will depend on how Kenyan voters interpret it. In Uganda, experience suggests that transformation — when convincingly articulated — can become a political asset rather than a liability.

As the proverb reminds us, birds may flock together. The question for voters in Nairobi and Kampala alike is whether shared pasts signal shared weaknesses — or shared journeys of growth.