Ghetto Kids Electrify Rotary Gala at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Honor of President Francesco Arezzo

Kampala, Uganda – The Speke Resort Munyonyo was alive with energy and celebration last night as the renowned Ghetto Kids dance troupe delivered a show-stopping performance at the Membership Gala Dinner Charter. The event marked the culmination of Rotary International President Francesco Arezzo’s two-day official visit to Uganda, where he presided over the chartering of 16 new Rotary clubs, expanding the organization’s footprint in the region.

Arezzo, an orthodontist from Ragusa, Italy, and the 2025-26 Rotary International President, has been a dedicated Rotarian for over 36 years. His visit focused on strengthening Rotary’s initiatives in community service, health, and education across Uganda. During the gala, Arezzo emphasized unity and action, aligning with his theme “Unite for Good – One Act at a Time.”

He highlighted Rotary’s global impact, including polio eradication efforts and local projects in water sanitation and maternal health.

The highlight of the evening was the Ghetto Kids’ vibrant routine, blending Afrobeat rhythms with high-energy choreography that had the audience on their feet. The group, founded in 2014 by Daouda Kavuma to empower orphaned and street children from Kampala’s Katwe slums, showcased their infectious joy and talent.

Known internationally from their viral “Sitya Loss” video and Britain’s Got Talent appearance, the kids performed hits that celebrated Ugandan culture, drawing cheers from Rotarians, dignitaries, and guests. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and Italian Ambassador Mauro Massoni attended, underscoring the event’s diplomatic significance. Arezzo met privately with them earlier, discussing collaborative opportunities between Italy and Uganda.

The gala, attended by Rotary leaders and supporters, raised funds for The Rotary Foundation, supporting ongoing projects in Uganda. As Arezzo concluded his visit, he praised Uganda’s Rotarians for their commitment, stating, “Together, we build a brighter future.”

This event not only honored Arezzo but also spotlighted Uganda’s youth talent through the Ghetto Kids, inspiring hope and unity.