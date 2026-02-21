UGANDAN MUSIC ICON JOSE CHAMELEONE UNDERGOES EYE SURGERY AFTER RAPID VISION LOSS

Ugandan music legend Jose Chameleone, born Joseph Mayanja, has successfully undergone eye surgery in Kampala after experiencing a sudden and rapid loss of vision in his right eye, sparking concern among fans across East Africa.

The celebrated Afrobeat and dancehall star shared the development through his official social media platforms, revealing that the deterioration in his eyesight forced him to seek urgent medical attention. In a heartfelt message, Chameleone expressed gratitude to God and the medical team that handled the delicate procedure.

“I thank God for another great morning… I thank Dr. Ludovica Tindebwa and the entire Kampala Eye Lasik Hospital team for my eye surgery and your hospitality. I was rapidly losing my sight in my right eye. I seek your healing as always, my Lord,” he wrote.

The procedure was conducted at Kampala Eye Lasik Hospital, where specialists moved swiftly to prevent further deterioration of his vision. Photos circulating online showed the singer in stable condition, wearing a protective eye patch and appearing optimistic during recovery.

Chameleone’s health has previously drawn public attention. In recent years, he sought specialized treatment abroad following serious illness, before gradually resuming his music career and public appearances.

News of the surgery triggered an outpouring of support from fellow musicians, political leaders, and fans who flooded social media with prayers and well wishes. Many described the singer as a cultural icon whose music has shaped Uganda’s contemporary sound for over two decades.

As one of Uganda’s most influential entertainers, Chameleone’s recovery remains closely watched, with supporters hopeful that the successful procedure marks the beginning of a full and speedy return to health.