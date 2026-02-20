Lydia Wanyoto Throws Hat in Ring for Parliament Speaker, Vows to Claim Bugisu’s Share of the “National Cake”

Mbale, Uganda – In a bold move highlighting the simmering tensions in Uganda’s political arena, newly elected Mbale City Woman MP Lydia Wanyoto Mutende officially announced her candidacy for Speaker of the 12th Parliament at a press conference in Mbale. The declaration, made at House 49 in Malukhu, Mbale Industrial City Division, follows President Yoweri Museveni’s resounding re-election in January, where he secured over 71% of the vote.

A seasoned lawyer and long-time National Resistance Movement (NRM) stalwart, Wanyoto framed her bid as a response to calls from her constituents in the Bugisu sub-region. In a four-minute video of the announcement, captured by Daily Monitor journalist Yahudu Kitunzi, she said: “I accept the endorsement from my voters and community… You voted for me to represent your views — and one first view you have given me is to contest for the office of the Speaker.” Addressing supporters clad in yellow NRM caps, she highlighted her experience, including two terms on the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) and her tenure as Chairperson of the National Women’s League, arguing that these credentials uniquely qualify her to lead the legislative body.

The announcement injects fresh intrigue into an already contentious contest. Incumbent Speaker Anita Annet Among, widely regarded as the NRM-favored candidate, faces challenges from multiple fronts.

Democratic Party (DP) president and Justice Minister Norbert Mao, representing Laroo-Pece Division in Gulu City, declared his interest earlier this month, framing his bid as a push for parliamentary reforms and greater inclusivity. Mao’s ambitions expose fragile alliances within the ruling coalition, as he seeks to leverage his ministerial position despite the NRM’s dominant majority in Parliament.

Wanyoto’s campaign has already attracted early endorsements, particularly from delegates in Bugisu and Bukedi, who see her as a champion for eastern Uganda’s interests.

NRM Youth Vice Chairperson Mutwalibi Mafabi, in a separate video endorsement, described her as “the only lady” from the region with the national stature to compete, citing her CEC tenure and leadership of the women’s league as key advantages.

“The reason why we are endorsing Lydia is that she’s the only one,” Mafabi said, emphasizing regional pride.

Supporters argue that her election would ensure Bugisu gets a fairer slice of the “national cake” — a term often used to describe equitable distribution of political power and resources.

However, the regional argument comes with a caveat. Critics note that the Speaker’s role is fundamentally legislative, tasked with presiding over debates, maintaining order, and representing Parliament internationally. It carries no direct authority over resource allocation, which falls under the executive branch. Some caution that framing the campaign around regional entitlement risks overshadowing the office’s core responsibilities in a Parliament dominated by the NRM.

Public reactions on social media reflect a polarized electorate. Some users hailed Wanyoto and Mao as credible alternatives, with one post stating, “If you asked me who I’d vote for, it’s Lydia and Mao.”

Others expressed skepticism, predicting internal NRM pressures might force her to step aside for Among.

“It will end in tears!” quipped one commenter, while another hinted at potential intimidation — a nod to Uganda’s history of political maneuvering.

As the 12th Parliament convenes, Wanyoto’s bid tests the NRM’s internal dynamics and President Museveni’s influence over key appointments.

With roots in Bugisu and experience in East African legislative affairs, including prior roles in the East African Legislative Assembly, Ms Wanyoto combines regional appeal with institutional knowledge. Yet in a system where party loyalty often outweighs individual ambition, the path to the Speaker’s chair remains uncertain.



