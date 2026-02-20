PRO Industries Boss Oswal Files Suit Against Attorney General Over Extended Detention

The Executive Director of PRO Industries and Oswal Group Global, Vasundhara Oswal, has filed a constitutional suit at the High Court of Uganda, naming the Attorney General and senior security officials over what she describes as an unlawful detention following a government operation in October 2024.

According to court filings, Ms Oswal is seeking damages of approximately UGX 4 billion for what her legal team says was an arbitrary arrest and prolonged deprivation of liberty beyond the timeframe permitted under Uganda’s Constitution.

The suit records that security operatives raided the PRO Industries facility in Luweero District on October 1, 2024, during an inquiry linked to a missing person. Among those named in the petition as respondents are the Assistant Inspector General of Police and Director of Interpol Uganda, former senior police officials, the Head of the Human Trafficking Division at the Director of Public Prosecutions’ office, and a lead investigating officer.

Ms Oswal’s lawyers say the operation occurred without a valid judicial search warrant and that she was detained after security agencies searched company premises. The petition also asserts that after being taken into custody she was held beyond the constitutionally mandated 48‑hour period before formal charges were filed.

The court documents further state that Ms Oswal claims she was denied timely access to legal counsel and basic necessities while in custody. The suit seeks compensation for alleged violations of her constitutional rights and for personal property said to have been seized during the operation.

PRO Industries is one of the largest bioethanol producers in the East African region, and Ms Oswal’s leadership role has been noted in business reporting on the facility’s development and operations.

In a statement linked to the court filing, Ms Oswal’s legal team has said the matter raises important questions about procedural safeguards and the treatment of individuals during criminal investigations. The suit asks the High Court to declare that her rights under the Constitution were breached and to award appropriate remedies.

At the time of publication, representatives of the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Uganda Police Force had not issued an official response to the filing. Court proceedings in the matter are ongoing.