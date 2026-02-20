Uganda Launches Nationwide AFCON 2027 Training Facilities with Groundbreaking at Makerere University

Kampala, Uganda – – Uganda has officially broken ground on multiple training facilities across the country as preparations intensify for co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) under the historic Pamoja Bid with Kenya and Tanzania.

The national launch was held at the sports grounds of Makerere University, marking a significant milestone in Uganda’s sports infrastructure development.

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang presided over the ceremony on behalf of Education and Sports Minister Janet Kataaha Museveni. The event drew key stakeholders, including Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe and Chancellor Crispus Kiyonga, alongside vice-chancellors from Kyambogo, Gulu, and Lira universities—signaling a unified national effort to leverage AFCON for youth empowerment and sports development.

Shs 21.8 Billion Upgrade at Makerere

The project at Makerere, valued at Shs 21.8 billion, will transform the main sports ground into a CAF-certified training facility. The upgrade includes:

A standard football and rugby pitch

An athletics running track

A 1,700-seater pavilion

Modern dressing rooms

Floodlights

A parking yard

Construction will be undertaken by the UPDF Engineering Brigade following a site handover by the National Council of Sports earlier this month.

Once completed, the facility will serve AFCON teams during the tournament and remain a long-term asset for university students and local athletes.

Seven Additional Sites Nationwide

The groundbreaking extends to seven other venues across Uganda:

Pece Stadium in Gulu

Lira University

Gulu University

Hoima Booma Grounds

Masindi Municipal Council grounds

Kyambogo University (Phase Two)

Sir Tito Winyi Stadium in Kabale

This nationwide rollout forms part of Uganda’s broader infrastructure investment package estimated to exceed $200 million ahead of the tournament, slated for June 19 to July 18, 2027.

The 2027 edition will be the first-ever multi-nation AFCON, jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania under the Pamoja Bid framework—expected to unlock major economic benefits through tourism, job creation, and regional integration.

Balancing Optimism with Urgency

Prof. Nawangwe described the project as a “historic investment in our youth,” aligning with Makerere’s long-term vision of establishing a modern sports complex.

Minister Ogwang emphasized the multi-purpose nature of the facilities, noting that beyond football, the upgraded venues will accommodate athletics and other sports disciplines to support grassroots talent development.

Recent inspections by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at venues such as Mandela National Stadium (Namboole) and Kyambogo University have underscored the urgency of maintaining progress.

As preparations intensify, Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor implementation to ensure accountability, value for money, and timely delivery for taxpayers.