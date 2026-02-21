Uganda, DRC push for deeper integration at Mpondwe

MPONDWE, Uganda — Senior officials from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo have directed the immediate integration of customs systems and the formalization of joint security patrols, marking a significant push for deeper regional integration.

The directives concluded a three-day high-level summit held at the Mpondwe/Kasindi One Stop Border Post from Feb. 18-20. The meeting aimed to transform the frontier from a site of historic friction into a commercial corridor, centered on the theme “Borders as bridges.”

Farid Kaliisa, Uganda’s ambassador to the DRC, and Divisional Commissioner Karawa de Ngamo Louis Segond, vice governor of North Kivu province, led the delegations. They underscored a commitment to seamless trade and the equitable management of shared resources, particularly the waters of Lakes Edward and Albert.

The push for integration follows a dramatic surge in economic interdependence. Since the DRC joined the East African Community in 2022, it has become Uganda’s premier African export market. According to Bank of Uganda data, formal exports rose 29% year-on-year, reaching $542.74 million in the 2024-2025 financial year. When informal trade is factored in, the total climbs to $962.2 million.

Vice Governor Karawa described Uganda as a critical source for essential commodities in eastern DRC, ranging from household items and agricultural produce to construction materials. He noted that the border also serves as a primary conduit for the DRC’s international imports and exports.

To facilitate this movement, technical officials were ordered to operationalize the Joint Border Operations Committee. The committee is tasked with synchronizing customs systems and conducting regular joint patrols to stabilize the region. The inaugural committee meeting is scheduled to take place in Uganda by May 2026.

Despite the economic progress, diplomatic hurdles remain regarding the movement of people. During the sessions, Ugandan representatives urged the DRC to expedite reciprocal visa waivers for Ugandan nationals. Uganda implemented visa-free entry for Congolese citizens in January 2024.

The delegations also adopted a roadmap from the Lakes Edward and Albert Fisheries and Aquatic Organization. The plan includes joint workshops and the acquisition of modern surveillance equipment to monitor shared aquatic resources.

The officials credited Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Felix Tshisekedi for providing the political will to facilitate these cross-border linkages. The talks aligned with previous decisions from the eighth Uganda-DRC Joint Permanent Commission and the 2025 Business Connect Forum in Butembo.