How Masaka’s Infrastructure Renaissance Is Fueling Progress and Restoring Hope

Brian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

A quiet but far-reaching transformation is reshaping Masaka City, turning once dusty and pothole-ridden streets into modern, paved road networks that are breathing new life into the area’s economy.

For years, sections of the city centre and its suburbs were synonymous with impassable roads, heavy dust, and transport bottlenecks. Today, smooth tarmac roads, solar streetlights, and improved drainage systems are redefining mobility and restoring optimism among residents and traders.

City officials attribute the progress to coordinated planning between local authorities and central government, backed by strategic infrastructure programs implemented under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni.

Strategic Developments and Key Projects

A significant portion of the road upgrades has been executed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme. Beyond laying asphalt, the initiative has integrated modern infrastructure components, including solar-powered street lighting and proper drainage channels.

Among the roads upgraded are the 7.2-kilometre stretch of Broad Way Road from Nyendo Roundabout to Kijjabwemi, sections of Villa Road, the 1.4-kilometre Nyendo–Kitovu Cathedral Road, Kigamba Road, Somero Road, and Kooki Street, among others. These improvements have enhanced connectivity within the city and improved its overall outlook.

According to Acting City Engineer Abby Ssembajjwe, an average kilometre of tarmac road, complete with walkways and streetlights, costs approximately Shs 3 billion. The city has set ambitious targets, with plans to construct up to 23 kilometres of additional roads in the next financial year.

More than 1,000 solar streetlights have been installed under the programme, significantly improving security and enabling business activity to extend into the evening hours.

City engineers, including retired engineer Augustus Tulibalungi and current City Engineer John Muzibira, credit the transformation to meticulous planning and strong collaboration between technical teams and government authorities.

Economic and Social Impact

The improved road network is already delivering tangible economic benefits. Traders can now transport goods more efficiently, transport operators report reduced vehicle wear and tear, and commuters are experiencing shorter travel times.

Business owners say the improved accessibility has strengthened commercial activity, while passengers are finding it easier to negotiate fair transport fares due to improved road conditions.

Resident City Commissioner Hajji Ahmed Washaki has encouraged residents to safeguard the infrastructure and support continued development initiatives.

Managing Urban Growth

Despite the progress, challenges remain, particularly regarding structures built within road reserves. The City Development Forum, working alongside technical teams led by City Physical Planner Martin Kigozi and political leaders, has been addressing community concerns and guiding orderly urban development.

Under the stewardship of Town Clerk Christopher Daniel Kawesi, city authorities say infrastructure development remains central to Masaka’s long-term vision as a regional economic hub.

Why It Matters

Infrastructure development does more than improve transport — it transforms livelihoods. In Masaka, better roads mean safer evening movement, more efficient supply chains, increased investor confidence, and improved quality of life.

The shift from impassable roads to modern paved streets signals more than physical change; it reflects a city positioning itself for sustained growth and renewed economic vibrancy.


