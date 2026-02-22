Hon. Nakeeya calls for Gen. Muhoozi to intervention over Hon. Ssekindi’s massive support of opposition side, killing of NRM party supporters locals as paved roads fueling progress under Technical guidance of City, government authorities

The Kalungu District NRM flag bearer for Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Helen Nakeeya, has called on Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba to intervene in what she describes as growing political tensions in the district following the recent elections.

Hon. Nakeeya has accused her rival, Hon. Aisha Ssekindi, who contested for the Kalungu District Woman MP seat as an independent candidate, of allegedly working against National Resistance Movement (NRM) interests in the area and contributing to divisions within the party.

Speaking to journalists, Nakeeya claimed that several NRM youth leaders aligned under the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), associated with Gen. Muhoozi, were influenced to support opposition-leaning candidates during the elections. She further alleged that two juveniles who were supporters of the NRM lost their lives during election-related violence, and called for thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Nakeeya identified the deceased as Frank Mbigo and Gerald Katumba, describing them as committed party supporters. She appealed for justice for their families, noting that the wife of the late Mbigo is reportedly pregnant and facing financial hardship.

“We should aspire to clean our party,” Nakeeya said, adding that internal divisions and alleged corruption among some leaders have weakened the NRM’s performance in Kalungu.

She also urged Gen. Muhoozi and State Minister for Microfinance Hon. Haruna Kasolo to address what she termed as leadership challenges in Kalungu District. According to Nakeeya, several NRM flag bearers in the district lost in the elections, which she attributes to internal disagreements and political friction.

Kalungu politics have in recent years been shaped by rivalry among key figures, including former minister Vincent Ssempijja, who reportedly lost in the Kalungu East Constituency race and is said to be considering legal action over alleged electoral irregularities.

In response to the allegations, Hon. Aisha Ssekindi dismissed claims linking her to any acts of violence or wrongdoing. She stated that her decision to contest as an independent candidate followed disagreements within the NRM over party flag endorsements.

Ssekindi maintained that while she has supported President Yoweri Museveni, she faced challenges in securing party accreditation and opted to stand independently. She described the accusations against her as politically motivated.

“I disregard the blackmail, including claims linking me to the deaths of two people. These are political woes my opponents are trying to execute against me,” she said.

Ssekindi added that she holds respect for fellow leaders, including Ssempijja, but urged against what she termed as attempts to sideline her politically.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations. Meanwhile, political observers say the unfolding dispute underscores deepening factional tensions within Kalungu’s political landscape ahead of anticipated court processes related to the elections.