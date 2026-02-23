Political Fracas in Kalungu District: Ssempijja and Nakeeya Accuse Ssekindi of Betraying NRM, Involvement in Supporters’ Deaths

KALUNGU, Uganda – The political landscape in Kalungu East Constituency and Kalungu District has reached boiling point, with newly elected Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Aisha Ssekindi facing sharp accusations from fellow politicians Hon. Helen Nakeeya and Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja. The duo claims Ssekindi’s alleged support for opposition candidates contributed to the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s poor performance in the recent elections and even implicated her in the deaths of two young NRM supporters.

Hon. Nakeeya, the NRM flag bearer for the Woman MP seat, and Hon. Ssempijja, former Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries and NRM flag bearer for Kalungu East, have called for intervention from Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Commander Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. They accuse Ssekindi, who ran as an independent, of orchestrating the downfall of NRM in the region and directing the shooting that killed two juveniles during the election period.

According to Hon. Nakeeya, Ssekindi, despite being a known NRM supporter endorsed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, backed opposition leaders and failed to support NRM candidates in the January 15, 2026, general elections.

“We mobilized our youth leaders under the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), led by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, but these people were diverted and advised to support opposition leaders instead of us as NRM flag bearers, all orchestrated by Hon. Ssekindi,” Nakeeya stated.

She further alleged that the two juveniles, Fred Mbigo and Gerald Katumba, were shot on Ssekindi’s directives on January 14, 2026, just before the polls. Nakeeya urged the State House and President Museveni to address the matter and arrest Ssekindi ahead of a court ruling scheduled for March 5, 2026.

“The NRM party is good, but most of its leaders are too corrupt. I’m currently in court seeking a ruling on my stolen election victory and the killing of these two people,” Nakeeya said. “We should aspire to clean our party. Hon. Ssekindi’s guards killed our children under her directive. Frank Mbigo and Gerald Katumba were die-hard NRM supporters, and their families need justice. Mbigo’s wife is pregnant and struggling without support.”

Nakeeya appealed to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Hon. Haruna Kasolo to intervene in Kalungu District’s issues, including the deaths. She blamed Ssekindi for the loss of all NRM flag bearers in the district, pointing to broader challenges like poor leadership, lack of clean water, electricity, and an inadequate education system.

Hon. Ssempijja, who also lost his seat and is challenging the results in the High Court over alleged vote rigging, malpractices, and irregularities, echoed these sentiments. He is seeking to overturn the victory of National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Hon. Yusuf Nkeretanyi.

Ssempijja emphasized the need for harmony among NRM supporters but insisted that those involved in the killings must face justice, regardless of their position.

“I am aware of the irregularities, and I cannot stop seeking a remedy. I’m pursuing a final ruling in the High Court. What is clear is that our people were killed, and the public demands justice from the courts and concerned authorities,” Ssempijja said.

He attributed the decline in NRM support to “selfish leaders,” particularly Ssekindi, whom he described as a “traitor” for running independently and campaigning against NRM candidates despite prior party affiliations.

In response, Hon. Ssekindi defended her actions in an interview, stating she had been a staunch supporter of Ssempijja since 2018 but chose to run independently in 2026 after facing internal party hurdles.

“I faced stiff competition working with Mr. Vincent Ssempijja and the NRM. This year, I ran as an independent after realizing I couldn’t secure the NRM flag,” Ssekindi explained. “I was once told by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja not to bow down to Hon. Ssempijja—he is not the alpha and omega of the party. The party is for all of us. I funded most of our NRM councilors and supported President Museveni, despite running independently.”

Ssekindi dismissed the accusations as “political blackmail,” denying any involvement in the deaths of Mbigo and Katumba. She noted that the matter is before the courts and refrained from detailed comment.

“I don’t have any problem, and I don’t want Hon. Ssempijja to take me for granted. I am a leader and respect him, but why does he always support only Hon. Nakeeya against me?” she questioned.

Ssekindi claimed Ssempijja had decampaigned against her, urging voters to support only Nakeeya. She also appealed to President Museveni to intervene as a “parent” to resolve the fracas.

“I campaigned for Hon. Ssempijja since 1998 and was one of his early political assistants. Later, he turned against me and tarnished my reputation, claiming I’m an opposition supporter. I am a leading NRM supporter and will always remain so,” Ssekindi asserted.

For context, President Museveni garnered 41% of the vote in Kalungu District. Ssekindi won the Woman MP seat with 25,000 votes, far surpassing Nakeeya’s approximately 5,592.

Ssekindi explained her independent run as a response to “segregation and internal bickering” within NRM, noting that several independents from NRM backgrounds emerged victorious in 2026. She accused Ssempijja of hypocrisy, pointing out his past support for opposition figures like Hon. Fred Mukasa Mbidde and Hon. Joseph Ssewungu in 2021.

“I am a mother and feel the pain of losing our people, but their deaths were not backed by me. Several people were brought from distant areas—not even voters in Kalungu—to disrupt the elections,” Ssekindi said. “I left the party structures after a survey showed they were against my achievements as a former cabinet minister. President Museveni is aware, and I requested his intervention first. My opponents are fighting me for sympathy to gain positions like minister or Resident District Commissioner. God will judge the right side.”

Staunch NRM supporters have criticized Ssempijja for disorganizing the party, attributing his attacks on Ssekindi to jealousy over her post-election popularity across NRM and opposition lines.

“I sought votes for President Museveni and myself from everyone, including the opposition, to change their mindset. Those with the party flag—what did they do? I have evidence of uniting opposition members to support NRM and the President, yet they call me bad?” Ssekindi remarked.

President Museveni has long emphasized electing capable leaders regardless of party affiliation. As Kalungu grapples with these tensions, all eyes are on the upcoming court rulings and potential interventions from higher authorities.