UWA Unveils 2025 Chimpanzee Census Results, Confirms 426 Chimps In Bwindi

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute, has officially unveiled the results of the 2025 Chimpanzee Census in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, confirming a thriving population of 426 chimpanzees in the protected area.

The landmark census the first of its kind in Bwindi was conducted in two comprehensive sweeps between May and September 2025. The findings provide the most up-to-date and scientifically grounded estimate of the chimpanzee population in the park, marking a significant milestone in Uganda’s conservation journey.

Speaking at the unveiling, UWA Executive Director *Dr. James Musinguzi* emphasized the strategic value of the census, noting that the findings provide robust evidence on the presence, distribution, and conservation status of chimpanzees in Bwindi.

“The census results give us credible data to guide evidence-based park management and conservation planning,” Dr. Musinguzi said. “They strengthen our understanding of chimpanzee distribution and highlight the importance of protecting intact sections of the park that support viable populations.”

He added that the results underscore the need for sustained protection efforts and deeper collaboration with surrounding communities to ensure long-term conservation success.

Also addressing the gathering, State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka hailed the findings as a major boost to Uganda’s conservation profile.

“The confirmation of a substantial, widely distributed chimpanzee population in Bwindi strengthens the understanding of the park as a critical habitat for great apes,” he said. “These findings will inform policy, guide protected area management, and enhance Uganda’s contribution to regional and global biodiversity conservation efforts.”

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, globally renowned for its mountain gorillas, continues to cement its reputation as a biodiversity stronghold for great apes and other wildlife species. The successful completion of the 2025 Chimpanzee Census not only deepens scientific knowledge but also reinforces Uganda’s commitment to safeguarding its natural heritage for future generations.

Conservationists say the census results provide a strong foundation for targeted conservation interventions, monitoring programs, and community engagement initiatives aimed at ensuring that Bwindi’s chimpanzee population remains stable and resilient in the years ahead.