Uganda Hosts Botswana Finance Delegation on Public Investment Management Peer Learning Mission

Uganda’s Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, on Thursday hosted a high-level delegation from Botswana’s Ministry of Finance on a peer learning mission focused on strengthening Public Investment Management (PIM) systems.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Finance headquarters, brought together Dr. Ggoobi, Acting Director of Budget, Hannington Ashaba, and technical officers from the Projects Analysis and Public Investment Department. The Botswana delegation comprised Deputy Director of Development Budget Edwin Tebangwa, Chief Economist Moemodi Max Sebudubudu, and Principal Economist Dimpho Baleseng.

The visiting officials are in Uganda to benchmark on best practices in identifying, assessing, and selecting public projects, as well as managing them within approved expenditure ceilings.

Learning from Uganda’s PIM Framework

According to ministry officials, the Botswana team expressed interest in understanding how Uganda has structured its project appraisal systems to ensure value for money and fiscal discipline. Key areas of interest include rationalizing an expanded project portfolio amid budget constraints, strengthening appraisal and implementation systems, and managing a centralized project database.

Uganda’s Integrated Bank of Projects and the role of the Development Committee in vetting projects were highlighted as critical tools in ensuring only viable and priority investments proceed to financing.

Welcoming the delegation, Dr. Ggoobi underscored the importance of top-level political and administrative support in executing successful public investments.

“For any project management framework to succeed, there must be firm backing from top leadership, and projects must undergo rigorous technical and economic evaluation,” he said.

He further emphasized the need for continuous capacity building within government institutions. Dr. Ggoobi noted that technical officers must be well-trained in PIM processes, particularly in conducting credible project appraisals, and should cascade this knowledge to ministries, departments, and agencies.

Exploring Innovative Financing Models

The PSST also encouraged exploring co-investment arrangements with the private sector to ease fiscal pressure on government budgets. He stressed that blending public and private financing can accelerate infrastructure delivery while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

The peer learning engagement reflects growing regional collaboration in public financial management reforms, with both countries seeking to strengthen transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in public investments.

Officials said the exchange will deepen cooperation between Uganda and Botswana as they pursue reforms aimed at maximizing the impact of development spending within limited fiscal space.