Interswitch’s ‘Jaguza Ne Quickteller’ Campaign Drives Surge in Digital Transactions Across Uganda

Interswitch East Africa (U) Ltd has announced strong growth in digital financial transactions following the successful conclusion of its nationwide “Jaguza Ne Quickteller” campaign, a high-impact initiative designed to reward performance among its agency banking network while accelerating financial inclusion across Uganda.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in Kampala, the company’s leadership hailed Quickteller agents as the backbone of its distribution infrastructure, crediting them with expanding access to secure, seamless digital payments in both urban centers and remote communities.

According to figures released during the event, the campaign delivered measurable growth across multiple metrics within a short period:

New customers increased by 17.9%

Newly activated terminals grew by 21%

Transaction volume rose by 16.9%

Transaction value surged by an impressive 25.6%

The sharp rise in transaction value, outpacing volume growth, indicates deeper adoption and greater trust in the platform, with customers conducting larger, more frequent digital transactions.

Company officials noted that customer onboarding increased significantly in both rural and urban areas, reflecting the expanding footprint of agency banking services across all five regions of Uganda. Notably, transaction momentum remained strong even after the campaign period ended, suggesting sustainable behavioral shifts toward digital financial services.

20,000 Agents Powering Financial Access

Interswitch revealed that it now works with over 20,000 Quickteller agents nationwide. These agents serve as the primary touchpoints for agency banking services, including cash deposits and withdrawals, bill payments, transfers, and other digital transactions.

Through this extensive network, Quickteller agents are bridging the financial access gap, particularly in underserved and previously unbanked communities. By leveraging technology-enabled terminals and partnerships with commercial banks, agents provide convenient alternatives to traditional brick-and-mortar banking.

Industry analysts note that agency banking continues to play a critical role in Uganda’s financial ecosystem, especially in areas where bank branches are limited or nonexistent.

Strategic Collaboration with Bank Partners

The company emphasized that the campaign’s success was made possible through close collaboration with its bank partners. Interswitch East Africa (U) Ltd is licensed by the Bank of Uganda under multiple payment service and payment system operator licenses, positioning it as a regulated player within Uganda’s digital payments landscape.

Officials underscored that partnerships with financial institutions are central to expanding formal financial services and deepening trust in digital platforms.

“Our platform is not just growing; it is gaining trust,” company representatives said, acknowledging that sustained collaboration with banks enables broader financial inclusion.

Expanding the Agency Banking Platform

Building on the momentum from Jaguza Ne Quickteller, Interswitch announced plans to:

Onboard additional banks onto its Agency Banking platform

Introduce enhanced digital tools and innovations to improve agent efficiency

Expand services into more communities nationwide

The company indicated that new technology upgrades are aimed at increasing transaction speed, improving system reliability, and boosting agent earnings through diversified service offerings.

Industry observers say such enhancements could further strengthen Uganda’s transition toward a cash-lite economy, in line with broader regional digital transformation trends.

Digital Inclusion at the Core

At the heart of the campaign lies a broader mission: enabling seamless, secure, and accessible digital payments for every Ugandan.

By rewarding high-performing agents and incentivizing measurable impact, Jaguza Ne Quickteller was structured not merely as a promotional drive but as a strategic push to grow Uganda’s digital economy from the grassroots level.

Agents who excelled during the campaign were recognized for their entrepreneurial resilience and contribution to expanding financial services within their communities.

“This is not the end of a campaign. It is momentum,” company leaders emphasized, signaling continued investment in Uganda’s fintech ecosystem.

Strengthening Uganda’s Digital Economy

As Uganda continues to witness rapid growth in mobile money and digital payment adoption, agency banking remains a crucial pillar in integrating informal and rural economies into the formal financial system.

With sustained transaction growth, expanded terminal deployment, and rising customer trust, Interswitch’s latest campaign underscores the increasing role of fintech companies in reshaping access to finance.

For Uganda’s 20,000-plus Quickteller agents, the celebration marked more than prize recognition—it highlighted their role as frontline drivers of financial inclusion and digital transformation nationwide.