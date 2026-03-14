American Military Veteran Meets CDF, Hails Uganda’s Military leadership

Today, Lt Gen. Michael Flynn met the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The meeting took place at the Special Forces Command headquarters in Entebbe.

Gen. Kainerugaba welcomed the visiting military veteran and scholar to Uganda and provided him with an overview of the UPDF’s military history, highlighting its pan-African character through peacekeeping efforts and collaboration with other militaries in Africa and beyond.

Lt Gen. Flynn commended Uganda’s strong military leadership, attributing the country’s transformation to the stability fostered by the UPDF. He noted that with continued peace and sound military leadership, Uganda would sustain its developmental progress.

Gen Flynn is an expert in Diplomacy, Statecraft, Foreign Policy, Strategy Formulation, Defense, Intelligence, and other areas of national and international security. He served more than 33 years in the U.S Army, Joint, and Special Operations Forces, with multiple overseas combat tours.

He is the author of seven books, two of which are bestsellers. He holds three master’s degrees and an honorary doctorate, and currently serves as the Chairman of America’s Future, one of the nation’s oldest non-profits.

His military career culminated as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, making him the nation’s highest-serving military intelligence officer. Additionally, he served the 45th President of the United States, President Donald J. Trump, as the 25th National Security Advisor.

General Flynn is also the recipient of numerous military awards and decorations, as well as honors from law enforcement, the intelligence community, and several non-profit lifetime achievement awards.

He is scheduled to hold other engagements with UPDF leaders and Ugandan academics.

The meeting at the SFC headquarters was also attended by the UPDF Chief of Joint Staff Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba and Col Allan Matsiko, the Assistant Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security in charge of Defence Engagements and International Affairs.