SHIPU Net Tightens: Nakalema’s Unit Arrests Two in Kiwologoma Land Fraud Scheme

KAMPALA, Uganda – The anti-investment crime dragnet led by Edith Nakalema has once again closed in on suspected land fraudsters, with two individuals arrested over a sophisticated impersonation and forgery scheme targeting property in Kiwologoma, Kira Division in Wakiso District.

The suspects, Kamakune Lucky and Nabatanzi Hadijah, were arrested on Monday, March 16, 2026, during a joint operation conducted by the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), the Uganda Police Force through Kira Police Division, and officials from the Wakiso Lands Office.

Authorities say the pair were at the centre of a calculated land fraud scheme in which Hadijah allegedly impersonated the rightful owner of the land, Susan Karungi, using forged documents to present herself as the legitimate proprietor.

How the Fraud Was Exposed

The case began when Karungi discovered that unknown individuals had assumed her identity and fabricated land ownership documents to transact business on her property in Kiwologoma.

According to investigators, the fraudsters used the forged land titles to secure a loan of more than UGX 30 million from PLC Financial Services in Ntinda.

However, the scheme began to unravel during routine due diligence by the lender. Bank officials visited the property for a physical verification — a standard step in loan processing.

During the inspection, neighbours and caretakers reportedly became suspicious after encountering two women and a man claiming ownership of the land. Recognizing that something was amiss, they immediately alerted the real owner.

Karungi promptly reported the matter to Kira Police Division, triggering a criminal investigation into impersonation, criminal trespass, forgery and uttering false documents.

The Arrest Operation

Following intelligence gathering, SHIPU and police mounted a joint operation that culminated in the arrest of the two suspects.

Authorities identified them as:

Kamakune Lucky (male)

Nabatanzi Hadijah (female) — who investigators say had been actively presenting herself as “Karungi Susan.”

The suspects were first taken to SHIPU headquarters in Nakasero before being handed over to Kira Police Division, where they are currently being held pending further investigations and possible prosecution.

Investigators say a third suspect, believed to be the man seen during the property inspection visit, is still being traced.

Nakalema’s Warning

Addressing journalists outside SHIPU headquarters, Col. Nakalema reiterated the unit’s determination to crack down on land fraud and investment-related crimes.

“Under the guidance of the Head of Unit, SHIPU reiterates its commitment to safeguarding and protecting investors while working with MDAs to combat fraud for economic development,” the unit said in a statement.

The anti-corruption and investment protection unit was established in 2023 by Yoweri Museveni to combat crimes that undermine investor confidence, including land grabbing, financial fraud, and bureaucratic sabotage.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Debate

Images from the media briefing showed Nakalema addressing journalists while the suspects stood outside SHIPU offices under media scrutiny.

The public presentation of suspects before formal court proceedings has sparked debate online. While many Ugandans praised the swift action against land fraud — a long-standing problem across the country — others argued that publicly parading suspects risks prejudging cases before the courts.

Land Fraud Still a National Headache

Land-related fraud remains one of Uganda’s most persistent legal disputes, with forged titles, impersonation of landowners, and fraudulent loans becoming increasingly common.

Investigators say the Kiwologoma case is a textbook example of how such schemes operate — and how community vigilance can help expose them.

Police say investigations are ongoing, and additional arrests could follow as authorities pursue the remaining suspect.

For now, SHIPU says the message is clear: land fraud networks are firmly in the crosshairs.