Unilever Uganda Targets 100,000 Pupils in Central Region with Pepsodent Oral Health Campaign

Unilever Uganda has launched a large-scale school outreach campaign through its oral care brand Pepsodent, targeting at least 100,000 pupils across 40 primary schools in Kampala and Wakiso districts to improve oral hygiene habits among children.

The initiative, launched at Nakasero Primary School, forms part of activities to mark World Oral Health Day, an annual global awareness day observed on March 20 to highlight the importance of oral health and encourage preventive dental care.

This year’s outreach is being implemented under the theme “Do the 2 – Brush Day and Night,” encouraging children to brush their teeth at least twice a day using fluoride toothpaste in order to prevent tooth decay, gum disease, and other dental complications.

Through interactive school-based sessions, pupils are being taught proper toothbrushing techniques, the importance of maintaining oral hygiene, and how daily habits affect long-term oral health. The programme also includes the distribution of oral care products to enable learners to practice the lessons both at school and at home.

Speaking during the launch, Luck Ochieng, Managing Director for Unilever East Africa, said the campaign seeks to instill lifelong hygiene habits among children at an early age.

“Today, we are here to mark World Oral Health Day. We have a plan to reach 100,000 school-going children in 40 schools across central Uganda, specifically in Kampala and Wakiso,” Ochieng said.

“For today, we spent time educating the children on how to brush properly, what kind of toothpaste to use, and how to maintain oral hygiene, which is very important for their confidence and their oral health.”

He explained that children are a key focus group because many oral health problems begin developing early in life but only become visible years later.

“Statistics show that globally, we have over 3.5 billion people who suffer from various forms of oral and dental hygiene issues. That is a big number, and many times the problems manifest when people are already adults, yet they are largely preventable when addressed early,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization, untreated tooth decay in permanent teeth is the most common health condition worldwide. Globally, more than 2 billion people suffer from cavities in permanent teeth, while around 514 million children experience tooth decay in their primary (milk) teeth.

Dental diseases such as cavities and gum infections develop gradually, often due to poor oral hygiene practices, frequent sugar consumption, and limited access to preventive dental care.

Ochieng said many of these problems can be prevented if children are taught correct hygiene practices early in life.

“What we see is that we can impact what happens later in life if we influence young people early. Schools present a massive opportunity to reach a large number of children in one place and shape behaviours that will influence the rest of their lives,” he said.

He noted that poor oral health also has broader consequences for children’s education and well-being.

“Data shows that many school-going children miss school because of cavities and dental pain. That disrupts their learning. When children maintain good oral hygiene, they can eat well, remain healthy, and build confidence,” Ochieng said.

A healthy mouth, he added, also plays a key role in children’s social well-being.

“A clean mouth, fresh smell, and healthy teeth give children confidence to speak and interact with others without feeling self-conscious,” he said.

Ochieng also used the occasion to call on parents to reinforce oral hygiene habits at home.

“To parents, this day is a fantastic opportunity to amplify the importance of oral health. Practice with your children the behaviour of brushing twice a day, day and night. Teach your children to use fluoride-based toothpaste and brush regularly after meals,” he said.

He explained that fluoride toothpaste helps strengthen teeth and protect them from cavities.

“We bring Pepsodent as a good fluoride-based toothpaste that they can use, but any other fluoride-based toothpaste could work as well. What is important is teaching children early and making the practice fun so that it becomes a lifelong habit,” he added.

Ochieng said the “Do the 2” campaign aligns with broader public health goals aimed at promoting preventive healthcare.

“The government of Uganda is keen on driving preventive rather than curative solutions around health challenges. We believe we have an opportunity to be part of that journey by promoting good hygiene habits among children,” he said.

He also highlighted the scale of Unilever’s global presence, noting that the company operates in about 190 countries and serves more than two billion consumers daily, with over 80 years of operations in Uganda.

School leaders welcomed the initiative, saying it will have a lasting impact on learners.

Angella Kisolo, Deputy Head Teacher at Nakasero Primary School, said the sensitization programme will help children maintain better oral health.

“As we celebrate World Oral Health Day, we are excited that our children have been involved and sensitized. I believe they are going to keep their teeth very healthy,” Kisolo said.

She noted that proper oral hygiene plays a critical role in children’s academic performance and self-confidence.

“Having clean teeth gives children confidence when they speak to others because their mouth has a pleasant smell. It also helps them concentrate in class because when you have a toothache, you cannot focus on learning,” she said.

According to Uganda’s National Oral Health Policy, oral diseases remain a major public health concern in the country, with prevention and early education identified as key strategies for reducing dental illnesses.

Globally, the FDI World Dental Federation, which leads the World Oral Health Day campaign, estimates that nearly 90 percent of the world’s population will experience some form of oral disease during their lifetime, making oral health one of the most widespread health challenges worldwide.

Through the Pepsodent school campaign, Unilever Uganda hopes to equip children with knowledge and habits that will help them maintain healthy smiles and better overall well-being throughout their lives.