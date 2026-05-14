Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi: Uganda’s New Deputy Chief Justice

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi as the new Deputy Chief Justice of Uganda. The announcement, made today on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, sends his name to Parliament for vetting and approval as stipulated by the Constitution.

If confirmed, Justice Kazibwe will deputise Chief Justice Flavian Zeija and take leadership of the Court of Appeal and Constitutional Court. The appointment brings to the apex of the Judiciary a judge with broad experience from private practice to high-level appellate work.

Early Career and Education

Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi is a qualified legal practitioner who built his foundation in private legal practice before joining the bench. He operated Kazibwe Kawumi & Company, Advocates & Tax Consultants, gaining expertise in advocacy, commercial law, and taxation. As a holder of legal qualifications meeting the standards for judicial appointment in Uganda, he transitioned to public service as a High Court Judge in 2016. Details of his specific university education remain largely private, consistent with many judicial officers who emphasise professional record over personal background.

Judicial Journey

Justice Kazibwe’s judicial career is marked by dedicated service across different regions. He served as Resident Judge of the Kabale High Court Circuit for approximately six years, where he earned a reputation for community engagement. Stakeholders and staff fondly remember him as “Uncle Judge Moses” for his supportive interactions, including sponsoring a student through university studies at Makerere and supporting child-friendly justice initiatives, such as the launch of a dedicated room for young victims and witnesses at the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in Kabale.

In 2022, he moved to the Mubende High Court Circuit as Resident Judge. There, he managed a heavy caseload involving criminal sessions (including prison sittings), commercial disputes, civil matters, and election petitions. His hands-on approach included court inspections and open engagements with justice stakeholders. He was later elevated to the Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court, where he has contributed to significant jurisprudence.

Notable Rulings

Justice Kazibwe has delivered key judgments in high-profile matters. In a landmark Constitutional Court case (around 2025), he authored the lead judgment declaring Section 10(5C) of the Land Acquisition Act unconstitutional. The ruling emphasised that government cannot compulsorily acquire land and take possession before a court fully determines compensation disputes, protecting citizens’ rights under Articles 26 and 28 of the Constitution.

He also wrote the lead judgment in a Constitutional Petition affirming that historical dispossession of communities from ancestral land without compensation can support findings of marginalisation, with implications for indigenous land rights and affirmative action under Article 32 of the Constitution.

At the High Court level, he presided over notable criminal cases, including convictions in murder trials and election petitions, such as dismissing one in Mbarara involving an MP candidate.

Looking Forward

As Deputy Chief Justice, Justice Kazibwe is expected to contribute to judicial administration, case backlog reduction, and reforms for faster, more accessible justice. His blend of private practice insight and circuit-to-appellate experience positions him to support these goals effectively.

Limited public information is available on his family life, as he has maintained a low public profile in personal matters.

Profile Snapshot

– Full Name: Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi (also referred to as Moses Kawumi Kazibwe)

– New Position: Deputy Chief Justice of Uganda

– Current Position: Justice of the Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court

– Previous Key Roles: Resident Judge, Kabale High Court Circuit (≈6 years); Resident Judge, Mubende High Court Circuit; High Court Judge since 2016

– Background: Private legal practitioner at Kazibwe Kawumi & Company, Advocates & Tax Consultants

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Appointment Date: May 14, 2026

Parliament’s vetting process is expected to begin soon. Watchdog Uganda will provide further updates on this key judicial development.