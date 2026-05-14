Gashumba: Abavandimwe Want Nothing More From Museveni After Citizenship Directive

Kampala, Uganda – Abavandimwe community leader Frank Gashumba has said the community is not demanding anything more from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni after his intervention through an executive order on citizenship verification.

Gashumba said the President already fulfilled what the community considered one of its biggest concerns by directing authorities to handle citizenship verification exercises cautiously and fairly, especially for people who had long struggled to obtain recognition as Ugandan citizens.

Speaking during a community engagement, Gashumba noted that many Abavandimwe members had faced challenges accessing national identity cards, passports, and other government services because of prolonged citizenship disputes and verification bottlenecks.

According to him, Museveni’s directive restored hope to many affected families and reassured communities that genuine citizens would not be unfairly excluded from national identification systems.

“We are not demanding anything more from President Museveni,” Gashumba said, adding that the community already expressed its appreciation politically by overwhelmingly supporting him in the elections.

He explained that the votes given to Museveni by members of the community were a sign of gratitude and recognition for what they described as the President’s decisive intervention on a sensitive matter that had affected thousands of people.

Gashumba further said the community’s support was voluntary and based on appreciation rather than expectations of political appointments or financial rewards.

The executive order reportedly directed immigration and identification authorities to work with local leaders, elders, and community structures during citizenship verification processes in order to avoid mistakes and wrongful exclusion of legitimate citizens.

The issue of citizenship verification has remained contentious in Uganda, with some communities raising concerns over discrimination, delayed documentation, and alleged abuse by officials involved in the process.

Government, however, maintains that the verification exercise is necessary to protect the integrity of Uganda’s citizenship records and national identification systems.

Political observers say the Abavandimwe position highlights the growing political significance of citizenship and identity-related issues in Uganda’s electoral landscape.